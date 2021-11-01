Two UBS advisors in South Florida named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that two Financial Advisors in South Florida, Megan MacGowan and James ("Trey") Mahoney III, have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list for 2021.

"It's great to see that Megan and Trey have been named to this prestigious list," said Robert Covino, South Florida Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Their expert industry insights, tireless work ethic, and long-standing commitment to their clients is what makes them stand out as advisors, and we are honored to have them distinguished for their industry leadership."

Megan MacGowan, CFA®, CFP®, CMFC, is a Financial Advisor based in Ft. Lauderdale. She has more than 15 years of comprehensive multigenerational, retirement and education planning experience. Megan is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor (CMFC). She earned a B.S. and M.B.A. in financial valuation and investment management from Lynn University.

Trey Mahoney III is a Managing Director and Financial Advisor based in Palm Springs Gardens. He has more than nine years of portfolio management experience serving high-net-worth individuals and families. Trey earned a B.S. and M.B.A. in Business Administration and Management from Appalachian State University.

The 2021 Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Next-Gen list includes 500 rising advisors who help manage over $1 trillion in client assets. Each advisor was nominated by their firm, then vetted and ranked by SHOOK Research.



For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-next-gen-advisors.

