Tis the Season for a Very Merry Martin's Giveaway!

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread announces the return of their holiday campaign: "A Very Merry Martin's Giveaway."

Starting November 8, Martin's® will be giving their consumers eight chances to win a $500 grocery store gift card to a participating retailer. Winners will be selected each Monday through the end of the holiday season, with the final giveaway taking place December 27, 2021. Additionally, everyone who enters throughout the campaign will automatically be in the running for the chance to win free Martin's product for a year.



"Christmas is a pretty big deal here at Martin's," says Jackie Martin, vice president of project management and strategic initiatives. "As a family owned and operated company, we understand the importance of the holidays and the joy of gathering around the dinner table for cherished eating experiences. That's why we hope those who receive these gift cards are able to make their holiday gatherings extra special this year!"

Martin's produces several products perfectly suited for the holiday season, such as Martin's Dinner Potato Rolls, Martin's Potatobred Stuffing, and Martin's Swirl Breads, which are sold in grocery chains along the East Coast and in select Midwest markets. For a full list of participating retailers, to enter the giveaway, and to find recipes for Thanksgiving meals, Christmas parties, and more, visit https://www.VeryMerryMartins.com.



The giveaway is open to all legal residents within Martin's service area who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, subject to the Official Rules: https://potatorolls.com/sweepstakes-rules/.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®, is an all-American family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, focused on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking facilities and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit www.potatorolls.com



