LumiraDx to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on November 10

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiraDx (Nasdaq:LMDX), a next-generation point of care (POC) diagnostics company, announced it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. On the day of the release, LumiraDx will host a conference call and webcast at 8 AM Eastern Time to review the financial results and business highlights.

Event: LumiraDx Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time Live Call/Webcast: (844) 224-4100 (Domestic), (215) 372-9500 (International)

Conference ID: 5184314

https://investors.lumiradx.com/news-and-events/investor-calendar

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor's section of the company's website at investors.lumiradx.com shortly after the conclusion of the call. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx (Nasdaq: LMDX) is a next-generation point of care diagnostics company that is transforming community-based healthcare. Founded in 2014, LumiraDx manufactures and commercializes an innovative diagnostic Platform that supports a broad menu of tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care. LumiraDx diagnostic testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx has, on the market and in development, 30+ tests covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders, all on the LumiraDx Platform. In addition, LumiraDx has a comprehensive portfolio of fast, accurate, and cost-efficient COVID-19 testing solutions from the lab to point of need. LumiraDx is based in the UK with more than 1500 employees worldwide.

Contact:

Colleen McMillen

Colleen.McMillen@lumiradx.com

