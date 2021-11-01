Cartica Management Wins 'Best ESG Active Investor Emerging Markets' Award from Capital Finance International

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartica Management LLC, a leading global asset management firm exclusively focused on the emerging markets, today announced that the firm has been named winner of the Capital Finance International (CFI) awards for Best ESG Active Investor Emerging Markets 2021.

"We are honored to have our hard work recognized," said Cartica Chief Executive Officer Teresa Barger. "Through the years, our team's motivation has been to understand how we can unlock value for companies and shareholders as ESG-improvement investors. We help companies evolve each day to improve ESG and capital markets-facing issues. I am proud of our team's accomplishments in this space and remain committed to driving further change in these areas."

CFI.co every year identifies organizations that contribute significantly to the convergence of economies and that truly add value to their stakeholders. The Awards Program then rewards these companies that demonstrate best practices and inspire others to improve their own performance. The committee, comprised of leaders in business and financial journalism, reviews information to applaud firms operating in niche areas.

"Integrating ESG considerations has been shown to improve investment outcomes. Cartica's ability to identify these factors and influence management teams to appropriately respond to the changing landscape has become a critical component of our unique approach. In turn, we believe this positions us to generate strong results for our clients," Cartica Head of ESG, Kate Ahern added.

Cartica Management was founded over a decade ago by specialists in emerging markets and corporate governance and its leadership team brings 30 years of experience investing in emerging markets companies using investment theses based both on fundamental analysis and on improvements in corporate governance, environment, and social practices. Cartica has attracted a team that is motivated to be a catalyst of positive change while creating long-term value for companies, shareholders, and communities. The firm is majority women-owned and led and headquartered in Washington, DC.

About Cartica Management

Cartica Management, LLC is Washington, D.C.-based asset management firm focused exclusively on emerging markets. Cartica's strategy combines rigorous fundamental analysis, integrated macro research, and active ESG engagement into each phase of its investment process. Once invested, Cartica seeks to actively engage with management teams, boards, and shareholders to drive long-term value-enhancing improvements in corporate governance, environmental and social factors.

Cartica is majority women-owned and is a registered investment adviser with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

