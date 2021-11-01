Buck Biscuit Alert: Wendy's Invites Fans to Wake Up to a Better Breakfast for Just $1* Through November Wendy's is serving up premium, fan-favorite Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuits for a buck

WHAT:

Not only is it the first day of November but it's also 11:11, which means your favorite redhead is here to grant everyone the tastiest wish – its beloved breakfast Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit for a buck. Yes, you read that right – only one dollar for a limited time!

We're talking Wendy's® fluffy, Southern-style biscuit made with real buttermilk, topped with fresh-cracked egg, oven-baked Applewood Smoked bacon or savory sausage made with crushed red and black pepper, and sage for the perfect kick, topped with melted American cheese for just. one. dollar. Dreams really do come true!

"Don't risk the biscuit from the other guys when you can get your hands on a real buttermilk biscuit with savory sausage or oven-baked Applewood Smoked bacon AND fresh-cracked eggs, all for just one buck," said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer at The Wendy's Company.

WHERE & WHEN:

$1 Sausage, Egg & Cheese or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuits are available through November at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide during breakfast hours. Now that's something to wake up for!

WHY:

Wendy's delivers a better breakfast with fresh-cracked eggs, saving you from a mediocre folded-egg sandwich offered at the other guys. Not to mention, its perfect Southern-inspired biscuit is made with real buttermilk that's robust enough to hold the delicious ingredients together while still upholding a buttery and flaky bite. The Sausage, Egg & Cheese or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuits bring taste, fresh-made goodness and convenience to start the day off right.

HOW:

Wendy's breakfast fans can order online, via the Wendy's mobile app or head to their nearest Wendy's restaurant to seize the day the right way. Don't forget to download Wendy's mobile app so you don't miss out on upcoming deals and earn free Wendy's with Wendy's Rewards™.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Limited time only. U.S. price and participation may vary. Not valid in combo. Limit five qualifying items per transaction. Excludes Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. Third-party delivery prices may vary. Check your local Wendy's for breakfast hours.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

