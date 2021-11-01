Alani Nu Expands Beverage Portfolio with Flavored Sparkling Water New Line Features Five Sparkling Water Flavors - Available in Kroger Stores This Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alani Nu, the better-for-you health and wellness brand founded by entrepreneur and influencer Katy Hearn, introduced a new product category within its beverage portfolio today – sparkling water. Named Alani Sparkling, this new line is a caffeine-free, gluten-free, and vegan beverage that showcases natural aromatic flavor components that enhances the taste of the product with zero sugar.

"My family loves drinking sparkling water and we wanted to create our own with light, refreshing flavors that we love, while entering a new category that will complement our other products," said Founder, Katy Hearn. "We couldn't be more pleased with each flavor, and we can't wait for everyone to get their hands on Alani Sparkling."

Alani Sparkling is currently available in four flavors including Orange, Lemon Crème, Piña Colada, and Peach, which will be sold in Kroger stores starting this week and other retail partners later this year. In addition, the company is offering an exclusive Cotton Candy flavor at Kroger stores nationwide, which will also be available later this month. Alani Sparkling is sold as a single eight pack per flavor with a suggested retail price of $5.99 per case.

About Alani Nu

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur and influencer, Katy Hearn, Alani Nu® is a better-for-you health and wellness brand focused on providing low-calorie products with unique flavors. Alani Nu offers a range of products including energy drinks, daily essentials, healthy snacks and more, and can be found at Target, on Amazon, in GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, and Kroger nationwide.

