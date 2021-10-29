Mattimus' break-out album, "Hollywood State of Mind," will leave you wanting more

CALABASAS, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattimus' break-out, 8-song album, "Hollywood State of Mind," featuring music by Tokyo Kyz is available October 29, 2021 on 150+ worldwide streaming and download services, such as Apple Music and Spotify, as well as physical distribution.

Mattimus' break-out album cover,

Mattimus' break-out, 8-song album, "Hollywood State of Mind," featuring music by Tokyo Kyz will leave you wanting more!

"Hollywood State of Mind" represents the complexity of life through lost love, lessons learned, happiness, loneliness, euphoria, self-exploration, charm, lust, pain, and desire.

The album experiments with new approaches to pop music, weaving in hints of favorite artists such as Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Metallica, Adam Levine, Justin Bieber, Usher, and Pharrell Williams. There's even a tribute to Metallica in the track "Closed Session," which contains 11 of their song titles.

In collaboration with Tokyo Kyz, "Hollywood State of Mind" is like nothing Mattimus has ever released before. "These are real feelings coming out of the music. I've worked with many artists on many projects, but this one is something I was very proud to be a part of," said Tokyo Kyz.

"It was a lot of fun to let go and be playful during production. With Tokyo Kyz taking over music direction, it truly elevated my ability to explore the story in each song. I hope these songs connect with people at whatever stage they are at in their lives," said Mattimus.

Visit https://linktr.ee/mattimus to get your copy today, join the fan club, stream, and share with friends. After you listen, leave Mattimus and Tokyo Kyz your thoughts by tagging or messaging @MattimusMusic on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter using hashtag #mattimus.

For more information, promo requests, or to arrange an interview, contact JD at mattimusofficial@gmail.com or @MattimusMusic on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mattimus