Alchemy Pay Announces Limited Edition NFT Crypto-Linked Cards at Blockchain Infrastructure Alliance Inauguration Event

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Inauguration Dinner of the newly established Blockchain Infrastructure Alliance (BIA) Alchemy Pay announced the launch of its first series of thirty-six Limited Edition Crypto-Linked Virtual Cards in partnership with "Forbes 30 under 30" blockchain artist Song Ting, who currently holds the record in NFT sales in the Chinese market.

Hosted by Alchemy Pay and co-hosts Polygon Network, Draper Dragon, and Bit.Store, the event was held on the evening of October 27 at the Waldorf Astoria Shanghai and attended by more than a hundred executives of mainstream and blockchain industry giants including Tencent, Alibaba, Mastercard, Binance, Huobi, OKex, ADA, Polygon, Near and NEO.

Alchemy Pay will additionally collaborate with five other world-renowned artists to launch other limited-edition cards which will feature benefits at the highest premium level, such as 24-hour butler service, global airport first-class lounge access, and commensurate

hotel benefits.

Delivering the keynote speech as one of the BIA founders, Alchemy Pay CEO John Tan said: "The mission of BIA to unleash the full potential of the blockchain industry closely aligns with Alchemy Pay's own mission to provide necessary infrastructure that connects the fiat and crypto economies. Alchemy Pay will be collaborating with BIA members to provide easy access to crypto services for every business and individual and lower the barrier to transactions between fiat and crypto."

Richard Wang, Partner of Draper Dragon, a fund co-owned by renowned investor Tim Draper, said: "Draper Dragon is honored to be invited by Alchemy Pay to join the Blockchain Infrastructure Alliance. Since 2018, Alchemy Pay and its leaders have been at the frontier of building vital foundations for the blockchain industry. We will continue to support Alchemy Pay and BIA in their cause to advance the blockchain industry."

In presentations at the event, two of Alchemy Pay's key institutional partners – Amos Zhang, Head of APAC of NEAR Protocol, and Charlie Hu, Head of Polygon Asia – expressed their optimism for future collaboration with Alchemy Pay to promote the development of the industry, noting as well that their participation in BIA would .

Richard Wang of Draper Dragon

Amos Zhang of NEAR Protocol

Alchemy Pay's crypto-linked cards can be linked to digital wallets such as Google Pay and PayPal while working with over 40 cryptocurrencies and millions of merchants on the Visa and Mastercard network, including popular eCommerce platforms such as Amazon and eBay.

Each of the first edition of the virtual cards will be graphically represented with unique NFT art by Song Ting, making the cards extremely distinctive in branding as well as collectible as NFT art.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is an integrated fiat and cryptocurrency gateway solution for businesses. Alchemy Pay powers seamless crypto and fiat acceptance for merchant networks, developers and financial institutions, and powers adoption of blockchain technology by making crypto investment and DeFi services readily accessible to consumers and institutions in the fiat economy. Today, Alchemy operates in 18 countries and regions and has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry giants such as Binance, Shopify, Arcadier, QFPay and more.

About the Blockchain Infrastructure Alliance

The Blockchain Infrastructure Alliance (BIA) was founded by Alchemy Pay, Polygon, NEAR, NEO, Bit.Store, Draper Dragon and Conflux Network. It brings together thought-leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs that are changing history in the blockchain industry. BIA creates mutually beneficial synergies between members across all areas of blockchain technology and provides a forum for solutions in the industry that benefit from shared standards and best practices. BIA has a commitment to incubating projects that solve industry challenges; all with the mission to shape a better world.

