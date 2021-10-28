Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for the September 30, 2021 Quarter and Continues Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividends of $0.04 per Share

AMESBURY, Mass., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for The Provident Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 of $5.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $12.6 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, which will be paid on November 29, 2021 to stockholders of record as of November 15, 2021.

In reporting these results, Dave Mansfield, Chief Executive Officer said, "In the third quarter, BankProv continued to see very strong deposit growth. Through our focus on targeted niche markets and increasing the technical expertise amongst our growing specialized teams, we have found success in forming new relationships and implementing new digital asset solutions. Similarly, BankProv closed on $100 million in new loans during the third quarter with a focus on new lending initiatives, including digital asset companies seeking USD to fund their crypto-related operations. Despite the significant originations, loan growth was challenged by a flurry of activity related to both loan refinancings and prepayments as companies sought to take advantage of low interest rates, excess capital, and the current capital gains tax rates that have the potential to increase. I am optimistic and excited for a strong fourth quarter to close out the 2021 fiscal year."

COVID–19 Response

The Company's focus has been on meeting the needs of its customers through the height of the pandemic and now through the economic recovery. We continue to maintain close communication with commercial customers, especially in those industries most heavily impacted by the pandemic. Most loans that were modified under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act have resumed repayment or have been paid off. We have not experienced any significant delinquencies related to the loans that have resumed repayment. As of September 30, 2021, remaining loan modifications that were made under the CARES Act totaled $12.0 million, or 0.9% of total loans, compared to $44.0 million, or 3.3% of total loans at December 31, 2020.

In December 2020, Congress approved a bill which allocated additional funds to the Small Business Administration ("SBA") for a second round of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans to assist with the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The SBA, in consultation with the U.S. Treasury department, resumed the PPP in January of 2021 through May 31, 2021. During the first round of the PPP, which ran from March to August 2020, the Company originated $78.0 million in PPP loans and during the second round an additional $46.0 million was originated. The Company continues to work with customers who received PPP loans on applying for loan forgiveness, and as of September 30, 2021, of the $124.0 million in PPP loans issued, only $27.4 million remained outstanding with unaccreted fee income totaling $1.1 million.

Financial Results

For the three month period ended September 30, 2021, net interest and dividend income increased by $1.5 million, or 10.8% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. For the three months ended September 30, 2021 interest and dividend income increased $1.2 million, or 7.6%, to $16.3 million compared to $15.2 million for the same period in 2020. For the three months ended September 30, 2021 interest and dividend income benefited from the acceleration of fee income recognition due to early loan payoffs in the enterprise value loan portfolio which totaled $385,000, as well as PPP loan fee accretion totaling $611,000. In addition, interest and dividend income increased due to an increase in average interest earning assets of $180.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 24 basis points to 4.30% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 4.54% for the same period in 2020. The increase in average interest earning assets was primarily due to a $148.5 million, or 483.4%, increase in short-term investments, which have a lower rate. Also contributing to the increase in net interest and dividend income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was a decrease in interest expense of $351,000, or 29.7%, to $832,000 compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Interest expense declined as a result of the rate environment and a lower cost of funds of 21 basis points, to 0.38% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 0.59% for the same period in 2020.

Net interest and dividend income increased by $5.9 million, or 15.1%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, interest and dividend income increased $3.8 million, or 8.7%, to $47.7 million compared to $43.9 million for the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 interest and dividend income benefited from PPP loan fee accretion totaling $1.9 million. In addition, interest and dividend income increased due to an increase in average interest earning assets of $240.5 million, partially offset by a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 42 basis points to 4.28% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 4.70% for the same period in 2020. The increase in average interest earning assets was primarily due to a $121.4 million, or 528.7%, increase in short-term investments, which have a lower rate. Also contributing to the increase in net interest and dividend income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was a decrease in interest expense of $2.1 million, or 43.5%, to $2.7 million compared to $4.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Interest expense declined as a result of the rate environment and a lower cost of funds of 43 basis points, to 0.42% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 0.85% for the same period in 2020. The decreasing rate environment and increase in short-term investments resulted in a decrease in our net interest margin of nine basis points to 4.09% from 4.18% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and 14 basis points to 4.04% from 4.18% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 when compared to the same periods in 2020.

Provision for loan losses of $232,000 were recognized for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $760,000 for the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, a provision of $2.7 million was recognized compared to $4.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The changes in the provision were based on management's assessment of economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, loan portfolio growth and composition changes, historical charge-off trends, levels of problem loans and other asset quality trends.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.35% as of September 30, 2021 compared to 1.39% as of December 31, 2020. The primary reason for the decrease was an increase in net charge-offs of impaired loan relationships that were previously reserved for. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $3.0 million compared to $787,000 for the same period in 2020. The increase in net charge-offs was the result of a second quarter 2021 charge-off of a $1.2 million impaired loan that was previously reserved for during the first quarter as well as a third quarter 2021 charge-off of a $1.6 million relationship that was previously reserved for. Also contributing to the decrease was a first quarter 2021 decrease in the provision allocated to mortgage warehouse loan balances as well as a third quarter decrease in the provision allocated across the portfolio based on management's assessment of economic conditions. The decrease in the provision allocated to mortgage warehouse loan balances was the result of the Bank's seasoning experience with this line of lending. There were $250.0 million and $265.4 million in outstanding mortgage warehouse loan balances at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Loans in this segment are facility lines to non-bank mortgage origination companies for sale into secondary markets, which typically occurs within 15 days of the loan closure. Due to their short-term nature, these loans are assessed at a lower credit risk and do not carry the same allocation as traditional loans. These decreases were partially offset by a $1.3 million loan relationship that was placed on nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2021 with specific reserves of $956,000. Included in total loans is $27.4 million in PPP loans originated as part of the CARES Act that we believe have no credit risk due to a government guarantee, therefore we have not provided for losses for these loans. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.38% as of September 30, 2021 compared to 1.43% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans was 597.56% as of September 30, 2021 compared to 341.72% as of December 31, 2020. Non-performing loans were $3.0 million, or 0.19%, of total assets as of September 30, 2021 compared to $5.4 million, or 0.36%, of total assets as of December 31, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, the largest non-performing loan relationships consisted of two commercial relationship totaling $1.8 million. These loan relationships were evaluated for impairment and specific reserves of $1.2 million were allocated as of September 30, 2021.

Noninterest income increased $912,000, or 100.1%, to $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $911,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase is primarily due to an increase in other service charges and fees of $566,000, or 224.6%, an increase in bank owned life insurance income of $275,000, or 117.5%, and an increase in customer service fees on deposit accounts of $103,000, or 27.0%. The increase in other service charges and fees was primarily due to increased late fee charges as well as loan prepayment penalties related to two commercial loan relationships. The increase in bank owned life insurance income is primarily due to the receipt of a death benefit payout during the third quarter. The increase in customer service fees on deposit accounts is primarily due to fees generated from cash vault services for our customers who operate Bitcoin ATMs. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, noninterest income increased $1.3 million, or 50.2%, to $3.9 million compared to $2.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. This was primarily due to an increase in other service charges and fees of $633,000, or 65.1%, an increase in bank owned life insurance income of $367,000, or 62.8%, and an increase in customer service fees on deposit accounts of $299,000 or 30.0%. The increase in other service charges and fees was primarily due to increased late fee charges as well as income from loan prepayment penalties related to two commercial loan relationships. The increase in bank owned life insurance income is primarily due to the receipt of a death benefit payout during the third quarter as well as the purchase of additional insurance policies in 2020. Customer service fees on deposit accounts increased primarily due to fees generated from cash vault services for our customers who operate Bitcoin ATMs. In addition, 2021 fees reflect higher income compared to 2020 due to fees being waived for customers impacted by COVID-19.

Noninterest expense increased $382,000, or 3.9%, to $10.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $9.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase is primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, other expense, and directors' compensation, partially offset by a decrease in write downs of other assets and receivables. The increase of $1.2 million, or 20.4%, in salary and employee benefits was primarily due to increased stock-based compensation expense and an increase in staff to support the development and implementation of new technologies and specialty lending products. The increase of $125,000, or 20.8%, in other expense was primarily due to increased costs associated with conferences and training which were largely canceled during 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as increased costs related to third-party services for both marketing and information technology. Directors' compensation increased $82,000, or 46.3%, primarily due to increased stock-based compensation expense. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in write downs of other assets and receivables. In the third quarter of 2020, a write-down of an SBA receivable balance was completed after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined $1.3 million was uncollectible. The decrease in the write-downs was partially offset by a write-down of an SBA receivable in the third quarter of 2021 after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined $195,000 was uncollectible.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, noninterest expense increased $2.5 million, or 9.3%, to $28.8 million compared to $26.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase is primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, data processing fees, directors' compensation, other expense, deposit insurance expenses and professional fees, partially offset by a decrease in write downs of other assets and receivables. The increase of $3.2 million, or 18.6%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 in salary and employee benefits was primarily due to stock-based compensation expense and an increase in staff to support the development and implementation of new technologies and niche lending products. Data processing fees increased $254,000 or 36.2%, primarily due to new contracts for deposit services. Directors' compensation increased $232,000, or 42.8%, primarily due to increase stock-based compensation expense. The increase of $183,000, or 8.5%, in other expense was primarily due to increased costs related to third-party services for both marketing and information technology, as well as increased costs associated with conferences and training which were largely canceled during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deposit insurance expenses increased $99,000, or 40.9%, primarily due to one-time credits that were recognized in the first quarter of 2020 that resulted in a lower expense. Professional fees increased $93,000, or 7.6%, primarily due to an increase in audit and compliance costs. These increases were offset by a decrease in write downs of other assets and receivables of $1.6 million. In the first quarter of 2020 a write-down of a notes receivable balance was completed after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined that $500,000 was uncollectible and in the third quarter of 2020 a write-down of an SBA receivable balance was completed after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined $1.3 million was uncollectible. The decrease in the write-downs was partially offset by a write-down of an SBA receivable in the third quarter of 2021 after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined $195,000 was uncollectible.

As of September 30, 2021, total assets have increased $119.5 million, or 7.9%, to $1.63 billion compared to $1.51 billion at December 31, 2020. The primary reasons for the increase are increases in cash and cash equivalents and net loans. The increase in cash and cash equivalents of $107.3 million, or 128.1% is primarily due to an increase in deposits. Net loans increased $7.7 million, or 0.6%, and were $1.32 billion as of September 30, 2021 compared to $1.31 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in net loans was due to an increase in commercial loans of $43.7 million, or 7.7% and construction and land development loans of $5.9 million, or 20.3%, partially offset by decreases in commercial real estate loans of $15.4 million, or 3.5%, mortgage warehouse loans of $15.3 million, or 5.8%, residential real estate loans of $7.7 million, or 23.4%, and consumer loans of $3.2 million, or 56.9%. Our commercial loan growth was primarily due to an increase in our loans to cryptocurrency companies of $41.0 million, or 273.3% to $56.0 million compared to $15.0 million at December 31, 2020 and an increase in renewable energy loans of $17.4 million, or 46.9%, to $54.6 million compared to $37.2 million at December 31, 2020. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in PPP loan of $14.4 million, or 34.5%, to $27.4 million compared to $41.8 million as of December 31, 2020, as well as a decrease in enterprise value loans of $4.7 million, or 1.7%, to $281.4 million compared to $286.1 million as of December 31, 2020.

Total liabilities increased $124.1 million, or 9.8%, due to increased deposits. Deposits were $1.36 billion as of September 30, 2021, representing an increase of $123.7 million, or 10.0%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase in deposits was due to an increase of $108.1 million, or 19.5%, in NOW and demand deposits, an increase of $100.3 million, or 28.4% in money market accounts, an increase of $1.3 million, or 0.9%, in savings accounts, partially offset by a decrease of $86.0 million, or 48.3%, in time deposits. NOW and demand deposits and money market deposits increased primarily due to new and expanded relationships with traditional and digital asset customers. Deposit relationships with digital asset customers totaled $63.2 million at September 30, 2021. The increase in savings accounts is primarily caused by increased consumer savings. The decrease in time deposits is primarily due to roll-off of brokered certificates of deposit. In addition, the Bank has increased its focus on growing noninterest-bearing deposit balances and as of September 30, 2021 noninterest-bearing deposits represented 36.4% of total deposits compared to 31.0% at December 31, 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, shareholders' equity was $231.3 million compared to $235.9 million at December 31, 2020, representing a decrease of $4.6 million, or 1.9%. The decrease was primarily due to the repurchase of 1,227,178 shares of common stock for $18.1 million, $1.9 million from dividends paid, and a decrease in other comprehensive income of $125,000, partially offset by net income of $12.6 million, stock-based compensation expense of $2.0 million and employee stock ownership plan shares earned of $1.0 million.

About Provident Bancorp, Inc.

BankProv, legally operating as The Provident Bank, is a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC). BankProv is a future-ready commercial bank for corporate clients, specializing in offering adaptive and technology-first banking solutions to niche markets, including cryptocurrency, renewable energy, fin-tech and search fund lending. We are committed to offering state-of-the-art APIs (application programming interfaces) for all business clients and BaaS (Bank as a Service) partners. Through our offerings, BankProv insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information about BankProv please visit our website www.bankprov.com or call 877-487-2977.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's or the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as, "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "may," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's or the Bank's control) and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given). These factors include: general economic conditions; the effects of any pandemic; trends in interest rates; the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans; and the ability of the Company or the Bank to effectively manage its growth and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents of the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet



At

At

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020 (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 19,517

$ 11,830 Short-term investments

171,644



71,989 Cash and cash equivalents

191,161



83,819 Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)

35,901



32,215 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

785



895 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $18,142 and $18,518 as of









September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

1,322,485



1,314,810 Bank owned life insurance

36,826



36,684 Premises and equipment, net

14,363



14,716 Accrued interest receivable

5,070



6,371 Right-of-use assets

4,141



4,258 Other assets

14,566



12,013 Total assets $ 1,625,298

$ 1,505,781











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing $ 494,839

$ 383,079 Interest-bearing

866,280



854,349 Total deposits

1,361,119



1,237,428 Long-term borrowings

13,500



13,500 Operating lease liabilities

4,413



4,488 Other liabilities

15,005



14,509 Total liabilities

1,394,037



1,269,925 Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock; authorized 50,000 shares:









no shares issued and outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized;









17,889,759 and 19,047,544 shares issued and outstanding









at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

179



191 Additional paid-in capital

123,797



139,450 Retained earnings

115,163



104,508 Accumulated other comprehensive income

933



1,058 Unearned compensation - ESOP

(8,811)



(9,351) Total shareholders' equity

231,261



235,856 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,625,298

$ 1,505,781

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020



2021



2020

Interest and dividend income:























Interest and fees on loans $ 16,084

$ 14,972

$ 47,079

$ 43,123

Interest and dividends on debt securities available-for-sale

183



200



538



717

Interest on short-term investments

69



6



121



81

Total interest and dividend income

16,336



15,178



47,738



43,921

Interest expense:























Interest on deposits

760



1,075



2,510



4,164

Interest on borrowings

72



108



213



655

Total interest expense

832



1,183



2,723



4,819

Net interest and dividend income

15,504



13,995



45,015



39,102

Provision for loan losses

232



760



2,654



4,731

Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses

15,272



13,235



42,361



34,371

Noninterest income:























Customer service fees on deposit accounts

485



382



1,297



998

Service charges and fees - other

818



252



1,606



973

Bank owned life insurance income

509



234



951



584

Other income

11



43



90



70

Total noninterest income

1,823



911



3,944



2,625

Noninterest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits

7,136



5,929



20,317



17,130

Occupancy expense

449



384



1,278



1,254

Equipment expense

128



151



377



432

Deposit insurance

124



118



341



242

Data processing

320



253



955



701

Marketing expense

36



46



154



181

Professional fees

410



464



1,310



1,217

Directors' compensation

259



177



774



542

Software depreciation and implementation

255



256



742



694

Write down of other assets and receivables

225



1,307



225



1,807

Other

726



601



2,336



2,153

Total noninterest expense

10,068



9,686



28,809



26,353

Income before income tax expense

7,027



4,460



17,496



10,643

Income tax expense

1,940



1,258



4,946



2,960

Net income $ 5,087

$ 3,202

$ 12,550

$ 7,683

Earnings per share:























Basic $ 0.31

$ 0.18

$ 0.74

$ 0.42

Diluted $ 0.30

$ 0.18

$ 0.72

$ 0.42

Weighted Average Shares:























Basic

16,637,852



18,185,995



16,870,674



18,149,745

Diluted

17,235,852



18,222,766



17,344,147



18,184,550



Provident Bancorp, Inc. Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited)

































For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020







Interest











Interest





Average

Earned/

Yield/

Average

Earned/

Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance

Paid

Rate (4)

Balance

Paid

Rate (4) Assets:





























Interest-earning assets:





























Loans $ 1,302,218

$ 16,084

4.94%

$ 1,269,970

$ 14,972

4.72% Short-term investments

179,208



69

0.15%



30,720



6

0.08% Debt securities available-for-sale

35,819



179

2.00%



36,251



186

2.05% Federal Home Loan Bank stock

786



4

2.04%



962



14

5.82% Total interest-earning assets

1,518,031



16,336

4.30%



1,337,903



15,178

4.54% Non-interest earning assets

74,389













68,244









Total assets $ 1,592,420











$ 1,406,147









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:





























Interest-bearing liabilities:





























Savings accounts $ 153,239



47

0.12%

$ 155,865



74

0.19% Money market accounts

434,317



464

0.43%



306,196



460

0.60% NOW accounts

159,815



96

0.24%



136,466



100

0.29% Certificates of deposit

112,490



153

0.54%



169,583



441

1.04% Total interest-bearing deposits

859,861



760

0.35%



768,110



1,075

0.56% Borrowings

13,511



72

2.13%



28,024



108

1.54% Total interest-bearing liabilities

873,372



832

0.38%



796,134



1,183

0.59% Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





























Noninterest-bearing deposits

467,137













354,820









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

18,797













16,483









Total liabilities

1,359,306













1,167,437









Total equity

233,114













238,710









Total liabilities and





























equity $ 1,592,420











$ 1,406,147









Net interest income





$ 15,504











$ 13,995



Interest rate spread (1)











3.92%













3.95% Net interest-earning assets (2) $ 644,659











$ 541,769









Net interest margin (3)











4.09%













4.18% Average interest-earning assets to





























interest-bearing liabilities

173.81%













168.05%















(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Annualized.



































































For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020







Interest











Interest





Average

Earned/

Yield/

Average

Earned/

Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance

Paid

Rate (4)

Balance

Paid

Rate (4) Assets:





























Interest-earning assets:





























Loans $ 1,307,462

$ 47,079

4.80%

$ 1,182,459

$ 43,123

4.86% Short-term investments

144,376



121

0.11%



22,965



81

0.47% Investment securities

33,670



528

2.09%



38,586



643

2.22% Federal Home Loan Bank stock

841



10

1.59%



1,813



74

5.44% Total interest-earning assets

1,486,349



47,738

4.28%



1,245,823



43,921

4.70% Non-interest earning assets

70,331













61,590









Total assets $ 1,556,680











$ 1,307,413









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:





























Interest-bearing liabilities:





























Savings accounts $ 152,005



157

0.14%

$ 135,649



256

0.25% Money market accounts

395,194



1,388

0.47%



281,270



1,681

0.80% NOW accounts

157,009



284

0.24%



128,952



368

0.38% Certificates of deposit

140,181



681

0.65%



154,621



1,859

1.60% Total interest-bearing deposits

844,389



2,510

0.40%



700,492



4,164

0.79% Borrowings

13,504



213

2.10%



53,351



655

1.64% Total interest-bearing liabilities

857,893



2,723

0.42%



753,843



4,819

0.85% Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





























Noninterest-bearing deposits

444,285













302,045









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

18,508













15,959









Total liabilities

1,320,686













1,071,847









Total equity

235,994













235,566









Total liabilities and





























equity $ 1,556,680











$ 1,307,413









Net interest income





$ 45,015











$ 39,102



Interest rate spread (1)











3.86%













3.85% Net interest-earning assets (2) $ 628,456











$ 491,980









Net interest margin (3)











4.04%













4.18% Average interest-earning assets to





























interest-bearing liabilities

173.26%













165.26%















(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Annualized.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Select Financial Highlights































For the nine



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30, (unaudited)

2021



2020



2021



2020 Performance Ratios:





















Return on average assets (1)

1.28%



0.91%



1.07%



0.78% Return on average equity (1)

8.73%



5.37%



7.09%



4.35% Interest rate spread (1) (3)

3.92%



3.94%



3.86%



3.85% Net interest margin (1) (4)

4.09%



4.18%



4.04%



4.18% Non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.53%



2.76%



2.47%



2.69% Efficiency ratio (5)

58.11%



64.98%



58.84%



63.16% Average interest-earning assets to





















average interest-bearing liabilities

173.81%



168.05%



173.26%



165.26% Average equity to average assets

14.64%



16.98%



15.16%



18.02%







































At

At

At

September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

2021

2020

2020 Asset Quality















Non-accrual loans:















Commercial real estate $ —

$ —

$ 19,834 Commercial

2,108



4,198



4,155 Residential real estate

896



1,156



1,166 Construction and land development

—



—



— Consumer

32



65



51 Mortgage warehouse

—



—



— Total non-accrual loans

3,036



5,419



25,206 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

—



—



— Other real estate owned

—



—



— Total non-performing assets $ 3,036

$ 5,419

$ 25,206 Asset Quality Ratios















Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans (2)

1.35%



1.39%



1.31% Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans

597.56%



341.72%



70.57% Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (2)

0.23%



0.41%



1.85% Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets

0.19%



0.36%



1.68% Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets (6)

0.19%



0.36%



1.68% Capital and Share Related















Stockholders' equity to total assets

14.2%



15.7%



16.0% Book value per share $ 12.93

$ 12.38

$ 12.30 Market value per share $ 16.02

$ 12.00

$ 7.79 Shares outstanding

17,889,759



19,047,544



19,472,310





(1) Annualized (2) Loans are presented before the allowance but include deferred costs/fees. (3) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. (5) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net. (6) Non-performing assets consists of non-accrual loans plus loans accruing but 90 days overdue and OREO.

