SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored

Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 Per Share

Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

HONOLULU, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX), a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, today declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.30 per common share.  The dividend will be paid on December 2, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 11, 2021.

Matson Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Matson)
Matson Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Matson)

About the Company

Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services.  Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia.  Matson also operates premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor to Asia.  The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges.  Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout North America.  Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska.  Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com.

Investor Relations inquiries:

Lee Fishman

Matson, Inc.

510.628.4227

lfishman@matson.com

News Media inquiries:

Keoni Wagner

Matson, Inc.

510.628.4534

kwagner@matson.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matson-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-30-per-share-301411518.html

SOURCE Matson, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.