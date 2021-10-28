Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Appoints Tony Coles of iHeartMedia as Newest Board Member

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the country's preeminent leader in one-to-one youth mentoring, has announced Tony Coles, iHeartMedia's division president of Metro Markets, and president of Black Information Network (BIN), as its newest board member.

Tony Coles joins Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Board of Directors

"I'm excited to join a powerful board focused on making sure the next generation is prepared for life."

Coles brings expertise in media and a passion for mentorship, especially in reaching communities of color, to BBBSA to increase equity and make a lasting impact on the lives of young people. He most recently worked with BBBSA in securing music artists Blanco Brown and Parmalee as special guests for the organization's virtual national conference, to bring awareness about the need for more mentors.

"We are thrilled to have Tony join the board as we work to advance greater equity and access to mentorship experiences for all young people across the nation," said Ken Burdick, BBBSA National Board Chair. "He has already been a wonderful ambassador for the organization and his continued commitment will inspire, educate and empower more support for our mission."

Coles' media career started more than 35 years ago as an on-air personality in Zanesville, Ohio. In 2020, he was instrumental in the launch of BIN, the first and only audio network that provides 24/7 news and objective information with a full focus on the Black community and as president, leads all operations for the Network. In his role as Division President of Metro Markets for iHeartMedia, he oversees the complete profitability for 21 iHeartMedia markets across the U.S.

"When I think about the impact mentors have played in my life, I am grateful for those who poured into me and encouraged me to achieve the goals I set for myself—personally and professionally," said Tony Coles. "I am excited to join a powerful board of committed individuals who are focused on making sure the next generation is equipped and prepared for life."

Coles will join current BBBSA Board members including executives from Fortune 500 companies such as Comcast NBCUniversal, Centene Corporation, and the most recent appointments of Makola M. Abdullah, Ph.D., president of Virginia State University; Michael Carrel, president, CEO, and director of AtriCure; Michael E. Kassan, founder, chairman and CEO of MediaLink; and Rhonda Mims, senior vice president, Chief Legal and External Affairs Officer of MissionSquare Retirement.

"I am honored to welcome Tony as a board member and appreciate his dedication in elevating the voices of young people," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO, of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "His talent, expertise and energy will be invaluable as we look to advance Big Brothers Big Sisters' growth and reach."

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org .

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

