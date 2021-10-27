Southwest Gas Holdings to Review Unsolicited Tender Offer from Carl Icahn

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) today confirmed that Icahn Enterprises LP ("Icahn") has commenced an unsolicited tender offer to acquire any and all outstanding shares of Southwest Gas Holdings for $75.00 per share in cash.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, the Southwest Gas Holdings Board of Directors will carefully review and evaluate the unsolicited tender offer to determine the course of action that the Board believes is in the best interest of Southwest Gas Holdings stockholders.

Southwest Gas Holdings intends to make the Board's position with respect to the tender offer available to stockholders within 10 business days through a Solicitation / Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9, which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published on Southwest Gas Holdings' website at www.swgas.com.

Southwest Gas Holdings stockholders are advised to take no action at this time pending the Board's review and evaluation of the unsolicited tender offer.

Lazard is serving as financial advisor to Southwest Gas Holdings and Morrison & Foerster LLP and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP are serving as legal advisors.

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas, and providing comprehensive utility infrastructure services across North America. Southwest Gas Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary, safely and reliably delivers natural gas to over two million customers in Arizona, California and Nevada. Centuri Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America's gas and electric providers.

Contacts

For stockholders information, contact: Ken Kenny (702) 876-7237 ken.kenny@swgas.com

For media information, contact: Sean Corbett (702) 876-7219 sean.corbett@swgas.com; or

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher, Dan Katcher / Tim Lynch, (212) 355-4449

