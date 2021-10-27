River Financial (river.com) announces first comprehensive Bitcoin mining product offered by a Bitcoin brokerage

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- River Financial, a leading Bitcoin technology and financial services company, announced today the launch of River Mining, a product that takes the hassle and complexity out of Bitcoin mining.

Now, River clients will be able to mine their own Bitcoin without the difficulty of buying and setting up complicated mining computers themselves. River Mining will seamlessly integrate with River Financial's platform and white-glove service that made buying Bitcoin simple and secure. River Mining will bring that same ease and effectiveness to Bitcoin mining.

With River Mining, clients will own their mining hardware and the Bitcoin generated will be deposited directly into their River accounts. The company has partnered with premier U.S.-based data centers to manage the mining machines and ensure that River's clients are using the best technology available, which will maximize their Bitcoin production.

"Our clients are looking to put their money to work, and River Mining will enable them to generate their own Bitcoin," said Alex Leishman, River's CEO. "This is a key step in our mission to accelerate the adoption of Bitcoin, the future of money."

Bitcoin mining has been a lucrative investment, but it is also technical and capital-intensive. Chip shortages, supply chain breakdowns, and high residential energy costs have made entering mining more difficult. River Mining removes these barriers for clients by making it easy to own, manage, and generate Bitcoin with their personal Bitcoin mining fleets.

"With River Mining, our clients won't just own Bitcoin, they'll be part of the network. This is a unique opportunity to participate in the financial transformation enabled by Bitcoin," said Alex Leishman. "Our clients will be empowered to help build the future of finance in a way that wasn't accessible before."

