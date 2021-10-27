NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GUESS Watches drops a new ladies' collection Starlet – celestial theme of stars, moons, and constellations which symbolize a sense of joy, magic, and wonder. Floating crystals adorn the entire showstopping timepiece from dial to bracelet, resembling an elegant romantic night sky. This capsule offers a variety of looks in stunning black & gold, blue & silver, and rose gold combinations featured on a versatile mid-sized bracelet. A refined rectangular case combined with a signature chain bracelet is truly a wonder on the wrist reminding us to reach for the stars.

Starlet Collection

GUESS Watches launches Stone Studio collection for Holiday 2021.

Adding on to the ladies' portfolio is Dark Romance – This collection welcomes a world of sophisticated opulence, baroque patterns, and tapestry details in mesh that will make anyone feel like they've been transported to another era. Gilded faces and innovative etching techniques showcase the brand's unique point of difference and fashion leadership. She'll look at her wrist and smile bringing her own version of 'a dark romance' to life.

ABOUT GUESS WATCHES:

Introduced in 1983, GUESS Watches is a leader in fashion watches offering the ultimate wrist accessory with on-trend and versatile styling for women and men. The constant attention to new ideas and cutting-edge design keep the brand relevant to today's trends. Consistent with the GUESS image, the GUESS watch consumer is young, stylish, & adventurous. The beauty and boldness of the striking timepieces are part of a global trendsetter's accessory wardrobe. GUESS Watches are sold in over 100 countries worldwide through a network of distributors and retailers. For more information visit guesswatches.com

