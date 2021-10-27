Gluware Raises $43 Million in Growth Funding Led by Bain Capital to Advance Intelligent Network Automation for the Cloud Era Funding will accelerate company's growth and widespread adoption of innovations that enhance network agility, security, and performance at cloud scale

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc., the leader in intelligent network automation for the enterprise, today announced that it has raised $43 million in growth funding led by Bain Capital with participation from Acadia Woods Partners and existing investors. The funding will go towards scaling the company's sales and marketing functions and the continued advancement of Gluware's intelligent network automation platform that de-risks enterprise networks' inherent complexity and chaos as cloud adoption and digital transformation accelerate.

Gluware simplifies the discovery, analysis, and maintenance of traditional, API-driven, and cloud networks bringing them to never-before-seen levels of agility, security and performance. The company's solutions proactively reduce the business risk of unplanned network outages and provide unparalleled visibility and intelligence from network data enabling IT teams to make changes with confidence, dramatically reducing time to value and improving return on IT investments. Gluware also enables enterprises to maintain aggressive security postures, accelerating clean compliance audits through the intelligent remediation of network and security policies even in the most complex networks. This has allowed the company to gain top Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprise clients.

"Modern IT environments are in a continuous state of flux. Corporate networks are constantly in need of tuning as business demands shift and new infrastructure, applications, and operations are required to change in near real-time," said Jeff Gray, CEO and co-founder at Gluware. "Enterprise network teams are challenged by evolving cybercrime, software vulnerabilities, and human error, making it difficult to keep up with the cloud's speed of innovation without the support of intelligent network automation. Gluware has made great strides in addressing these issues among the most complex and sophisticated enterprises today. Bain Capital's support and expertise will be invaluable as we accelerate our growth and bring our networking innovations to all corners of the market."

"As enterprises continue to struggle with network automation progress, Gluware's unique platform delivers enhanced network security and agility while creating real business value and outcomes for customers," said Olof Bergqvist, a Managing Director at Bain Capital. "We are excited to support Gluware's next phase of growth and accelerate the company's innovative technology and mission-critical solutions to continue meeting the modern needs of enterprises while strengthening its value-proposition to its customers, suppliers and partners."

Bain Capital's investment will also enable Gluware to fuel its ongoing technology development efforts to pave the way for upcoming innovations, including network Robotic Process Automation (RPA), cybersecurity applications, and AIOps capabilities in collaboration with leading Fortune 500 customers.

"Our investment in Gluware is a testament to the power of its network automation technology and delivery of best-in-class solutions and services that efficiently automate and operate mission-critical networks," added Andrea Lucido, a Vice President at Bain Capital. "We believe Gluware is well-positioned for continued success and look forward to supporting Jeff and his team."

"Innovation is the key to a growth economy," said Lewis Lee, CEO of Intellectual Property Solutions at Aon, a global professional services firm that played a key role in the transaction. "We are excited to help technology-rich companies like Gluware unlock value so they can further pursue their growth ambitions without diluting their ownership."

