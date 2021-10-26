Wondershare and the new iOS 15: Better Together

Wondershare products are not only compatible with iOS 15, they're more efficient with the addition of Live Text and Cross-App Drag and Drop.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, one of the leaders in software development, has always made innovation their number one priority. In the constant dedication to improving their products year after year, they've succeeded in creating a software suite that keeps getting better and better, in turn, making users' lives easier.

"In line with the release of Apple's new iOS 15 mobile operating system, Wondershare has updated our line of products so that they are compatible with the new OS. With this launch, Apple has enabled users to enjoy features that not only propel us further into the future of technology, but also help make our lives just a little easier," said Alex Lu, Product Director of Wondershare."Our mobile products, such as FilmoraGo and PDFelement go hand in hand with the new updates found in iOS 15. These features not only expand the capabilities of users' mobile phones, they also add value to ours by giving them more usage options," she continued.

AI in "Live Text" helps video creators on FilmoraGo automatically translate text on camera

One of iOS 15's new features, dubbed "Live Text" by Apple, transcribes text from the camera in the real world. It utilizes artificial intelligence text recognition to translate words in images and photos into text. This feature works hand in hand with the popular Wondershare video editing app, FilmoraGo, as users can easily use Live Text while recording with their iPhones to seamlessly look up words instead of having to search manually.

For example, a video creator who specializes in travel vlogs will be able to save time on researching locations, translating signage and such while editing their videos. Instead, they can easily utilize Live Text to quickly translate the words from the camera into text whilst shooting the videos. In addition to Live Text, software improvements have been made to Photos and the built-in camera, taking a step further into the era of using mobile phones to create professional videos.

Easily move pictures and text across apps such as Photos and EdrawMind with "Cross-App Drag and Drop"

With every improvement that we're afforded on our mobile phones, it becomes easier and more efficient to do more on these little, portable devices that we take with us everywhere. iOS 15's new Cross-App Drag and Drop feature allows users to drag pictures and text from one app to another, which will work seamlessly with Wondershare EdrawMind, a full-featured collaborative mind mapping and brainstorming tool. EdrawMind helps users create in-depth, visually appealing presentations in minutes, enabling users to draw mind maps, add colors and images, and turn these into dynamic slideshows.

Another popular Wondershare app, PDFelement goes hand-in-hand with EdrawMind to maximize efficiency—it's the easiest way to manage PDFs across desktops, mobile, and web. PDFelement is a PDF editor, form creator, annotator, and converter, so users can create great looking documents, jot down notes, scan text, sign and fill out forms, and more.

Dr.Fone's backup and recovery capabilities makes upgrading worry-free

A new OS update isn't complete without Wondershare Dr.Fone, the complete mobile device solution for iOS and Android devices. In the event that an update goes wrong, Dr.Fone can easily help recover data in addition to various other features such as, phone transfer, WhatsApp Transfer, phone backup, system repair, and data eraser. It not only provides mobile phone users with ease of mind, but offers a variety of useful features to enhance their mobile experience as well.

MobileTrans, which helps users transfer data from one phone to another (including between iOS and Android devices) can also help make switching to a new device worry and hassle-free. Transfer contacts, photos, apps, songs, messages, and more with the click of a button.

Whatever your creative or utility needs, Wondershare has an app to make your task simpler, easier, and more efficient. To learn more about Wondershare's suite of mobile products, visit the website.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

