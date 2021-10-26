STRATFORD, Conn., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the tipoff of college basketball set to start in early November, Two Roads Brewing Co. is teaming up with UConn Athletics to launch a truly iconic, collaborative beer, TwoConn Easy Ale.

TwoConn Easy Ale will be sold in draft starting in November and 12oz 12-packs & 16oz 4-packs in January of 2022.

UConn Huskies & Two Roads Brewing Co., Partner to Launch TwoConn Easy Ale

As part of a larger partnership involving advertising and promotions, it made perfect sense for Two Roads to take it to an even higher level and collaborate with UConn Athletics to create a special beer for UConn Nation. "We are excited to partner with Two Roads in a collaboration of iconic Connecticut brands," said UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict. "This is going to be a great partnership that we are sure our fans are going to enjoy, both at the games and when they visit the brewery."

Two Roads' CEO Brad Hittle couldn't agree more. Hittle stated, "as someone who grew up as a Connecticut Nutmegger, this partnership is particularly exciting to me and of course to Two Roads. UConn Athletics and Two Roads are widely recognized brands, in our state and even nationally, that strive for excellence in everything they do plus have a little fun in the process. We can't wait to show the legions of UConn Husky fans just what's in "Storrs" for them with this program and this collaborative beer!"

The goal for Two Roads Master Brewer, Phil Markowski, was to create a universally delicious brew for a broad range of fans and customers. According to Markowski, "the beer is golden-ale inspired. It's crisp and clean with a touch of sweetness and a kiss of hops for balance. We recognize that not every UConn fan is an IPA fanatic. With TwoConn Easy Ale we have crafted something that is appealing to both craft and non-craft beer drinkers alike. In short, it's a real crowd pleaser!"

The launch of TwoConn is two phased—Kegs of the easy-drinking ale will be available in Connecticut bars, restaurants and UConn athletic venues the first week of November to kick off the start of the Men's and Women's basketball seasons. Then, this coming February, the brewery will add cans to the lineup with 12 oz twelve packs and also 16 oz four-packs. Since Husky fans can be found everywhere, these packs will eventually be available throughout New England in liquor and grocery stores.

According to Two Roads Director of Marketing, Collin Kennedy, Two Roads is really excited to bring this beer to the fan base in unique and fun ways. "We know there are Husky fans throughout the whole state, and we'll be working closely with the folks on the UConn Athletics team to plan Husky watch parties, alumni gatherings, consumer giveaways and much more. We want to see fans all over the state cheering on the Huskies with a TwoConn Easy Ale in hand!"

Two Roads products are proudly distributed by Star Distributors and F&F Distributors.

About UConn

The University of Connecticut is a national leader among public research universities, with more than 32,000 students seeking answers to critical questions in classrooms, labs, and the community. Connecticut's commitment to higher education helps UConn attract students who thrive in the most competitive environments, as well as globally renowned faculty members. UConn Athletics has captured 23 national championships across all sports, built state-of-the-art venues and facilities and established itself as one of the strongest and most recognized in the collegiate athletic programs in the country. For more information visit www.UConnHuskies.com and www.UConn.edu.

About Two Roads Brewing Company

Two Roads opened its doors in December 2012 having earlier acquired and renovated a 100-year-old vacant, brick factory building in Stratford, CT. Its name and philosophy are inspired by the Robert Frost Poem "The Road Not Taken"—a philosophy brought to life in the beers & beverages they create using the highest quality brewing and packaging equipment. Since opening, Two Roads has grown to be the 44th largest independent craft brand in the United States out of 8,500+ breweries. Two Roads has two tasting rooms on its 10-acre campus including one at its Area Two Innovation Center. For more information go to www.tworoadsbrewing.com.

Two Roads Brewing is a proud partner of UConn Athletics.

UConn Husky mascot visits Two Roads Brewing in Stratford, Conn.

