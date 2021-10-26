True Influence® Premiers Season 3 of Accelerating Revenue Series

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence®, the technology leader of data-driven sales and marketing solutions, today announced the debut of Season 3 of the Accelerating Revenue Series on LinkedIn Live.

(PRNewsfoto/True Influence)

The series is live conversations with industry-leading B2B marketers and thought leaders that focus on the challenges and practices of account-based marketing (ABM). The host, Tricia Wiles Ruiz, discusses the techniques guests are implementing to connect with their next customer and accelerate revenue for their organization. Since the interviews are live, the audience can also participate in the conversation and ask questions through the chat.

"I love that these are live conversations, not prerecorded, so they are authentic and transparent," said Tricia Wiles Ruiz, host of the Accelerating Revenue Series and creative content manager at True Influence. "Our goal is for the interviews to be fun and educational. We want people to walk away learning something that helps them grow or change the way they do business."

The past two seasons include 75 interviews with industry leaders that are in the trenches and making the decisions that help increase sales, improve marketing, and accelerate revenue. Previous interviewees include Tony Uphoff, president and CEO of Thomas; Darrell Alfonso, global marketing operations at Amazon; and Michael Brenner, CEO at Marketing Insider Group.

This season will incorporate another 30 conversations with marketing thought leaders, beginning with Mark Kilens, VP of Content & Community at Drift, on October 12.

"It was a pleasure to be the first guest on this season's Accelerating Revenue Series. We had a great conversation about the importance of personalizing the digital buying journey and creating personalized content for buyers and customers," said Kilens. "It's exciting to have a partner like True Influence who understands the challenges and successes that come with producing remarkable content for campaigns at scale."

Viewers can watch the series every Tuesday at 11:00am EST on LinkedIn Live. The series can also be heard as a podcast. "We recognize that people consume information in different ways, so we offer the Accelerating Revenue Series in both video and audio," explains Ruiz. Listeners can find both on the True Influence website.

"We are proud to offer the Accelerating Revenue Series as a way to connect with our partners and colleagues, as well as educate B2B marketers on the various approaches for organizations to increase sales and accelerate revenue," said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence.

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence is the pioneer in the identification, processing, and delivery of relevant buyer intent signals in the B2B marketplace. Our proprietary approach to identity resolution and intent signal analysis is unique in that we collect and catalog decision-makers' content consumption behaviors across the entire internet. We expertly leverage data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns to help our customers win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Our innovation earned us numerous industry awards including the 2021 People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite New Product, 2019 and 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, 2020 Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business for Company of the Year, and 2020 CIO Applications Award for Top MarTech Solution Providers. For more information visit True Influence at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn or Twitter .

Media contacts:

True Influence

Marissa Jabczenski Farfone

Mjabczenski@co.trueinfluence.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE True Influence