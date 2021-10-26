Mycronic receives order for three SLX mask writers

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic has received an order for three SLX mask writers from an existing customer in the US. The order value is in the range of USD 20-24 million. Delivery of the first system is planned for the fourth quarter of 2022, while delivery of the second and third system is planned for the first quarter of 2023.

The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks ELEmanufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for 70-75 percent of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. SLX is a new and modern mask writer based on the same technology as Mycronic's mask writers for displays.

"We are proud and honored that our existing customer has chosen to place an order for three additional SLX systems. The SLX has been developed with sustainability in mind, resulting in a modern design which not only ensures performance and productivity, but also significantly lowered energy consumption," says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic provides mask writers for manufacturing photomasks in several fields of application. These include display manufacturing (TVs, smartphones and tablets), production of semiconductors and applications in the multi-purpose market, a broad segment that comprises many different areas of application.

For additional information, please contact:

Charlott Samuelsson

Sr VP Pattern Generators

Tel: +46 70 984 42 82, e-mail: charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46 70 558 39 19, e-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on October 26, 2021, at 08:00 a.m. CEST.

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

