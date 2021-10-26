Jon D. Kreucher Elected President & CEO of Howard & Howard Law Firm

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon D. Kreucher has been elected president and chief executive officer of Howard & Howard, a leading business law firm founded in Michigan. The announcement was made by the current President and CEO, Mark A. Davis, who will soon step down after leading the firm for the past 17 years.

Kreucher has practiced law for 30 years, holding positions at Fortune 100 companies and private law firms. An attorney with Howard & Howard for 18 years, he has worked across the firm's Business & Corporate; Business Litigation; Energy, Infrastructure & Utilities; and Labor, Employment & Immigration Practice Groups.

"I'm honored and excited to be selected by my colleagues to lead our law firm as it begins its 153rd year in business," said Kreucher. "On behalf of our entire team, I'd like to thank Mark Davis for his years of thoughtful leadership. I look forward to continuing Howard & Howard's long-standing commitment to providing exceptional legal services to our clients and offering a collegial and rewarding culture for our attorneys and employees."

According to Kreucher, his initial focus will include:

Maintaining the effort to run the firm like a business, which allows attorneys to focus on clients and to be among the most highly compensated in the markets Howard & Howard serves.

Emphasizing and enabling more utilization of technology to reduce time and improve cost efficiencies in legal research, e-discovery, document automation, asset management and compliance.

Improving the diversity of the firm's teams and fostering an environment which embraces a range of perspectives on work-life balance.

"The legal industry will experience more disruption in the next 10 years than in the previous 100. One important catalyst was the dramatic change ushered in by the pandemic," said Kreucher. "We're at an inflection point which will bring fundamental change to the way we deliver legal services to our clients. One of the most important functions of my role will be to make sure the firm evolves so our clients can continue to receive high quality and timely legal services at a reasonable cost."

"Jon is an accomplished attorney and leader who has made exceptional contributions to the firm and always delivered top-notch counsel to our clients. We're confident that Howard & Howard will continue to thrive and succeed under his vision and leadership," said Davis.

Kreucher has been selected to The Best Lawyers in America® (2017-2021) and named to dBusiness magazine's "Top Lawyers" (2013-2014, 2019-2020). He is a summa cum laude graduate of Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School and he completed his undergraduate work at the University of Michigan.

Kreucher's term will commence on January 1, 2022.

About Howard & Howard

With a history spanning over 15 decades, Howard & Howard is a full-service law firm with a national and international practice, providing legal services to businesses and business owners. More than 140 attorneys practice out of offices in Royal Oak, Michigan; Illinois (Chicago and Peoria); Las Vegas, Nevada; and Beverly Hills, California. For more information, please visit howardandhoward.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Howard & Howard