Harris Teeter Announces Retirement of President Rod Antolock and Promotes Tammy DeBoer to President

MATTHEWS, N.C., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Teeter today announced President Rod Antolock's retirement after nearly 22 years of service to the organization, commencing February 1, 2022. He will be succeeded by Tammy DeBoer, currently Harris Teeter's senior vice president of merchandising, operations, and marketing.

"Rod's leadership has been instrumental to the growth and success of Harris Teeter for more than two decades. His commitment to customer service and quality will continue to guide Harris Teeter into the future," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO.

Antolock joined Harris Teeter in 2000, and he has served in numerous executive positions, including senior vice president of operations and senior vice president of operations and merchandising. Antolock was promoted to executive vice president in 2012, where he led several teams, including merchandising, operations, marketing, human resources, loss prevention, store development, quality assurance and distribution, and manufacturing. He was named president of Harris Teeter in 2015. Prior to joining Harris Teeter, Antolock served in various leadership roles for the Albertsons Companies between 1978 and 2000.

During his time with Harris Teeter, Antolock led the development of the company's "Service Excellence" customer engagement model and introduced new ways of operating, including a new urban upscale model, expanded store format and a model store walk concept. Under his leadership, Harris Teeter also expanded into multiple new geographies, including Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., Maryland and Delaware.

In his retirement, Antolock and his wife look forward to traveling and spending time at their lake house.

Tammy DeBoer Promoted to President of Harris Teeter

DeBoer, currently senior vice president of merchandising, operations, and marketing for Harris Teeter, has been promoted to president of the company, succeeding Antolock.

DeBoer has more than 25 years of retail experience. She joined Harris Teeter in 2020, leading operations, merchandising, and marketing and overseeing the company's 258 stores across seven states and Washington, D.C. Previously, DeBoer served as an executive with Family Dollar, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dollar Tree, Inc., where she most recently served as the organization's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. Prior to joining Family Dollar, she spent 19 years with Delhaize where she held various leadership roles in merchandising and operations and led the company through acquisitions and introduction of pilot stores.

"Tammy is a seasoned veteran of the retail industry. Her broad and deep experience, including brand transformation, merchandising, operations, and more, make her a true asset to Harris Teeter and the leading choice to assume the role of president," said Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger's senior vice president of operations.

DeBoer has been recognized several times as "One of the Most Influential Women in Mass Market Retail" by MMR and by Supermarket News as one of five top "Executives to Watch." Progressive Grocer named her a "Top Female Executive in the Supermarket Industry," the Griffin Report listed her as a "Top Female Executive in the Grocery Industry," and the Mecklenburg Times recognized her as one of the "50 Most Influential Women in Charlotte."

DeBoer holds a bachelor's degree in Technology from Appalachian State University and completed the Supermarket Business Executive course with Cornell University.

About Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

