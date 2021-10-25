EcoFlow Launches the RIVER mini Portable Power Station

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, today launches the EcoFlow RIVER mini Portable Power Station. Designed to provide convenient power for every occasion and lifestyle, RIVER mini is the most portable and compact power station in EcoFlow's RIVER product line with a capacity of 210Wh.

Earlier this year, EcoFlow's DELTA Pro and DELTA Max, both designed for multi-day home backup power, broke Kickstarter's record for most funded tech project by raising over $12 million. Known for innovating large-capacity batteries, EcoFlow also recognizes the market's need for an anytime, anywhere power source. Inheriting the brand's fast-charging and high-output technology, the EcoFlow RIVER mini fills the market's void of such products without sacrificing capability and versatility.

"There's a growing demand in portable power as more people, especially the younger generation who are highly-mobile, active and always connected to their electronic gadgets. Portability often comes with a price – be it in the size, convenience or compatibility" said Thomas Chan, R&D Director at EcoFlow. "The EcoFlow RIVER mini redefines portability as it perfectly combines portability and power. It is truly a grab-and-go power station powerful enough to make a difference in people's daily life."

Industry-leading fast charging

With EcoFlow's X-Stream technology, the EcoFlow RIVER mini supports AC input up to 300W and can be recharged from 0% to 100% in 1.5 hours (similar products typically take four to eight hours). It also supports solar and car input, both up to 100W, and takes three to six hours and 3.5 hours to be fully recharged respectively.

Functional and aesthetic design

The design of the EcoFlow RIVER mini is the masterful combination of both aesthetics and function. The EcoFlow RIVER mini can simultaneously power eight devices with its two AC ports, one DC/car port, three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and 15W wireless charging. It's jet-black exterior and subtle curves give it a futuristic look and an overall modern aesthetic, making it easily adaptable as part of the décor at home or at work, as well as any outdoor scenario.

Powers 90% of consumer electronics

With a rated output of 300W, the EcoFlow RIVER mini features the X-Boost technology, which allows it to power some 600W devices. That means the EcoFlow RIVER mini, compact as it is, can power 90% of consumer electronics including laptops, televisions, desktop computers, fridges, and vacuum cleaners.

As quiet as a library

The EcoFlow RIVER mini emits between 38 to 44 decibels when running and recharging, which is equivalent to the sound level of a library. The low sound level of the EcoFlow RIVER mini makes it suitable for use in public spaces like a library or a café.

Models

The EcoFlow RIVER mini comes with the standard version as well as a wireless version for greater convenience. The standard version which comes in a sleek matte black exterior does not support USB-C or wireless charging.

For more detailed information, please visit EcoFlow's website.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EcoFlow Inc.