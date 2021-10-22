Canada's O2E Brands lands coveted spot on Newsweek's list of "Most Loved Workplaces"

Recognized for high levels of employee satisfaction during so-called "great resignation"

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - O2E Brands, a home services company that includes 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, has been named number 17 on Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list. It joins a list of 100 businesses from around the world such as Spotify, Twitter and Dell, lauded for their high levels of employee happiness and satisfaction. The company is the highest-ranking Canadian company on the list.

"Being included in Newsweek is huge, but it's even more meaningful this year," said founder and CEO Brian Scudamore. "There's been an upheaval of what 'going to work' even means. As a 'Most Loved Workplace', we're among companies who display a remarkable commitment to respecting and appreciating their people. And that's what this is really about: the people who bring their whole selves to work to make O2E Brands exceptional."

"While everyone is talking about the great resignation, we're thinking about it as the great progression."

As businesses grapple with the compounded effects of returning employees to the office from remote work and the so-called "great resignation" brought on by the pandemic, this win sets O2E Brands apart as a top employer in North America. Now, they're poised to double down on that reputation with an innovative reintegration strategy.

"We talked to dozens of businesses to find out their approach about back-to-the-office. We considered every single person on every team, and used data in a new way to build a framework around reintegration called the 4Cs: Connect, Collaborate, Communicate, and Celebrate," said Kerrie Shakespeare, Chief Purpose Officer. "Our goal was to establish the office as a cultural gathering space to inspire our people to do their best work."

O2E Brands was established in 2015 to bring Brian Scudamore's three home-service brands; 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, WOW 1 DAY PAINTING, and Shack Shine. Based in Vancouver, B.C., our uniquely branded companies are leaders in customer experience, company culture, and franchise development, Each service focuses on providing exceptional customer service in traditionally "ordinary" home service industries and offers uniformed employees, up-front pricing, on-time service and clean, shiny trucks.

O2E Brands' greatest asset is its people. Culture at O2E Brands is based on the core company values of PIPE: Passion, Integrity, Professionalism and Empathy. All aspects of the company speak to our daily focus: that no matter where you're looking, "It's All About People."

