Quaker Houghton Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Investor Call

Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) today announced the following schedule and contact information for its third quarter earnings release and investor call.

Earnings Release:                    

November 4, 2021 (after market close)


Visit the investor relations portion of Quaker Houghton's
website at https://investors.quakerhoughton.com/




Teleconference:                        

November 5, 2021, 8:30 a.m. (ET)


Participate live by phone or listen to live audio webcast through
the investor relations portion of Quaker Houghton's website at
https://investors.quakerhoughton.com/



Dial-in Number:                        

+1-877-269-7756 (toll-free)


+1-201-689-7817 (toll)


Please call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.


No password required.



If unable to participate live, select from one of the following replay options:



Digital Replay:                         

Available through November 11, 2021


Call +1-877-660-6853 (toll free) or +1-201-612-7415 (toll)


Conference ID No. 13720784



Archived Webcast:                   

Visit the investor relations portion of Quaker Houghton's website
at https://investors.quakerhoughton.com/


About Quaker Houghton
Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With 4,200 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

(PRNewsfoto/Quaker Houghton)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quaker-houghton-announces-third-quarter-2021-earnings-and-investor-call-301406177.html

SOURCE Quaker Houghton

