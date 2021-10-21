Hyzon Motors appoints former Crane Carrier Company CEO as President of Vehicle Operations

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN), a leading supplier of zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, today announced the appointment of Pat Griffin as President of Vehicle Operations, effective October 25.

Mr. Griffin recently held the position of chief executive officer at Crane Carrier Company ("CCC"), a leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of vocational trucks and specialty vehicles. During Griffin's tenure, he successfully positioned the company for growth, supporting the sale by Turnspire Capital Partners to electric vehicle technology developer Battle Motors, another pioneer in zero-emissions trucking.

Before joining CCC, Griffin held the position of President of Light Duty Truck & EV Solutions at Fontaine Modification, a Berkshire Hathaway company and leading provider of post-production truck modification services. Fontaine Modification and Hyzon have partnered to provide the vehicle assembly services for Hyzon's US fuel cell electric vehicle production.

Griffin additionally held positions with Berkshire Hathaway companies as president of Marmon-Herrington, an OE drivetrain provider to the vocational heavy truck market, and vice president of sales with Fontaine Modification. Griffin also held executive position with Wabash National Corporation, the largest North American producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems.

"Joining Hyzon, a company at the forefront of the clean energy transition, allows me to apply years of functional experience in the heavy-duty vehicle industry to a truly transformative mission," said Griffin. "I look forward to shaping the strategy and commercialization of this much-needed technology."

"Pat's knowledge of the market, the product, and the suppliers, combined with his track record of driving growth and profitability, make him the ideal choice for this position," said Craig Knight, Hyzon Motors' CEO. "We believe that the breadth and depth of his experience in vocational as well as electric vehicles will help Hyzon achieve its full potential."

In addition to his career accomplishments, Griffin holds a Bachelor of Science in Welding Engineering from The Ohio State University, and a Master of Arts in Organizational Management from Tusculum University. He is a Six Sigma Black Belt, and award holder of multiple patents in the transportation industry.

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., with U.S. operations in the Chicago and Detroit areas, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia, Germany, and China, Hyzon is a leader in fuel cell electric mobility with an exclusive focus on the commercial vehicle market, and a near-term focus on back to base (captive fleet) operations. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world to mitigate emissions from diesel transportation, which is one of the single largest sources of carbon emissions globally. The Company is contributing to the escalating adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

