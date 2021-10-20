Gabriel & Co. Crowned INSTORE Magazine’s “Top Jewelry Brand” Sixth Year in a Row

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth year in a row, Gabriel & Co., the leader in bridal and fashion fine jewelry, is honored to be awarded INSTORE Magazine's "Top Jewelry Brand". The industry leading magazine, INSTORE annually conducts The Big Survey where Gabriel & Co. claimed their #1 spot ahead of hundreds of other luxury jewelry brands. This year, the prestigious award was voted on by 353 independent jewelry retailers in North America and results were based on their responses to the question "Please list your top three performing jewelry brands for 2021." The results are then compiled and published in the annual Big Survey issue.

Gabriel & Co. continues to be recognized and praised for their engagement rings and fine jewelry selection as well as their exceptional quality and style. But the family owned and operated company recognizes that crafting beautiful pieces is only part of their success. Throughout their 30+ year journey, they've prioritized building personal and sustainable relationships with their retail partners. To remain the industry leader in brand-name jewelry, Gabriel & Co. will continue to invest in innovation to support their retail partnerships to excel in their efforts to increase sales.

"Every year, we are just as honored and humbled as the last to be recognized as the 'Best Performing Brand'. Our success would not be possible without our family, dedicated team or God's blessing. We feel very fortunate to have the continual support of our retail partners, especially throughout the unknown brought on by the pandemic. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of Gabriel & Co.'s journey." - CEO of Gabriel & Co., Jack Gabriel

"Gabriel & Co. represents the best-in-class jewelry designer and manufacturer. Their continued dominance as the independent jewelry retailer's supplier partner of choice should capture the attention of all industry stakeholders. It's a brand to emulate. INSTORE is pleased to celebrate one of its key advertising partners with this unprecedented recognition for the 6th straight year." - Matthijs Braakman, Publisher of INSTORE Magazine and CEO of SmartWork Media

About Gabriel & Co.:

Gabriel & Co. is a New York City based jewelry design house which was founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S., sold at retailers nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service and trust. Gabriel creates beautifully unique and distinctive pieces that are designed to reflect the true beauty that is unique in all of us. Each piece is passionately designed and created as a crafted personal experience. By infusing human passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances and celebrates beauty and personal achievements. Individually numbered, each piece is as unique as the woman who wears it. Gabriel & Co. has consistently won awards since 2011 in both JCK & Instore Magazines for being one of the most innovative and best performing brands in the jewelry industry.

