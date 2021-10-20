Kia America teases all-new SUV

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia's all-new, boldly designed and highly capable SUV will make its North American virtual debut October 27. Going on sale early next year with a variety of powerful and efficient engines and available in FWD and AWD, this all-new SUV will arrive with multiple standard advanced driver assistance systems and high-tech infotainment options. Adventurists will find a new level of off-road capability with a model specifically designed to get off the beaten path with increased ground clearance, multiple driver-selectable terrain modes and dirt-grabbing all-terrain tires.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*

