FAIR: DHS Publishes Handy List of Safe Places from Enforcement for Illegal Aliens

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas today took the latest step in ensuring that our immigration laws are never enforced, charges the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). In a new memo issued on Oct. 27, Secretary Mayorkas "provides an expanded and non-exhaustive list of protected areas" where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents may not venture in pursuit of the very limited number of dangerous aliens who are still subject to removal.

"With today's directive, Secretary Mayorkas has accomplished to radical left's goal of abolishing ICE," stated Dan Stein, president of FAIR. "The agency still exists, but it has been stripped of all of its functions with regard to the enforcement of immigration laws. Nearly all illegal aliens are already off-limits to enforcement due to a Sep. 30 memo, and as a result of Mayorkas' 'expanded and non-exhaustive list of protected areas,' where ICE agents are permitted to do their work, the secretary has essentially nullified an entire body of constitutionally enacted laws."

In his Oct. 12 policy memo, Mayorkas declared that ICE will no longer arrest illegal aliens in the workplace. Today's memo expands the no-go zones for ICE agents to just about anywhere else the very limited number of illegal aliens who are still subject to arrest and removal may be found.

"The three policy directives Mayorkas has issued over the past month have nothing to do with setting priorities, exercising prosecutorial discretion, protecting public safety, or any of the other of the lame justifications he has offered. Plainly and simply, the secretary's actions are designed to end the enforcement of all immigration laws – an ideological goal he has long championed, and one in which President Joe Biden, who allows him to serve, is complicit," concluded Stein.

