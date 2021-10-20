Arson Destroyed their Building, but Portland Garment Factory is Reopening with More Ambition Than Ever

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland Garment Factory , the award-winning full service soft goods manufacturing company, who has worked with many established brands including Nike, Wieden+Kennedy, Intel and LAIKA, is opening its new location after an arson burned down the company's 10+ year headquarters in April, 2021. PGF, having lost their factory amidst a global pandemic, saw an opportunity to embrace adversity. It has emerged from its 6-month chrysalis with refreshed creative energy and the physical space to act on it. The B Corp Certified, zero waste factory proves that creative problem solving and community can drive artistic progress.

The new facility offers opportunities for PGF to take on both bigger and more intricate projects, while expanding its services. Increasing from 5,000 to 10,000 square feet, the building allows for revamped capabilities and machinery.

The pandemic called for a shift; between March 2020 and April 2021 , PGF made nearly 100,000 masks, thousands of which were donated to underserved communities. They were supported in turn by donations from 1,200+ donors totaling over $125k toward reopening efforts. PGF CEO and founder Britt Howard found herself breathing new life into PGF, rather than yielding to the loss.

"I couldn't have done this without the support of our incredible community, who helped make our most challenging year into our most exciting," said Britt Howard. "As we reopen our doors, our team is reinvigorated by the possibilities that the new factory brings. We're ready to take on our wildest projects yet."

Bringing an artist's perspective and knowledge of manufacturing to an industry better known for production than creative problem solving and sustainable practices, Howard is excited for PGF's future. PGF is butterflying, embracing new shapes both physical and conceptual.

Portland Garment Factory is located at 311 SE 97th Avenue, Portland, OR 97216.

About Portland Garment Factory

Portland Garment Factory (est. 2008) is a women-owned, full service soft goods manufacturing company that designs and manufactures innovative sculpture, retail installations, and high-end custom projects, activating spaces with complex ideas that utilize all facets of soft sculpture technique. A Climate Neutral and B Corp Certified zero waste creative factory, PGF has been upending the factory model for over a decade as a leader in design and manufacturing.

