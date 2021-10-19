Travis Scott And The Chainsmokers Announced As Headliner For The Bootsy Bellows And Sports Illustrated Circuit Series After Party In Austin, TX On Saturday, October 23

Travis Scott And The Chainsmokers Announced As Headliner For The Bootsy Bellows And Sports Illustrated Circuit Series After Party In Austin, TX On Saturday, October 23 Feauring Sounds by Chase B. and a Set by DJ Irie

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bootsy Bellows and Sports Illustrated today announced Travis Scott and The Chainsmokers as the headliners for its star-studded Circuit Series After Party, presented by Reditus. This marquee party on Saturday, October 23 features sounds by Chase B., a set from DJ Irie, and will deliver guests an unforgettable experience celebrating the most prolific motorsports event of the year. The event will take place at the Austin American-Statesman starting at 9:00PM on Saturday, October 23. To purchase tickets and tables, visit bbxsiafterparty.com.

First introduced in 2012 by actor David Arquette and The h.wood Group, Bootsy Bellows combines a variety of live entertainment and music performances with extravagant hospitality. Bootsy Bellows is a surreal playground for adults and has become the elite hangout for Los Angeles partygoers. The distinct Bootsy Bellows aesthetic will be showcased during Circuit Series After Party, transporting guests to a fascinating world that intermingles Hollywood glamour with Austin flair.

"Bootsy Bellows is set to be the ultimate party experience, in an amazing and unique venue," said Bobby Epstein, Chairman of Circuit of The Americas. "We are elated to partner with world-class entertainment producers to keep the planet's biggest event going."

Simon is excited to team up with Sports Illustrated, h.Wood Group, Uncommon Entertainment, ABG Entertainment and Circuit of The Americas to connect race fans with luxury properties in Austin, the state of Texas and around the country. Supporters can enjoy the chance to win a $2,000 shopping spree at one of our premier Simon centers, including The Domain, The Galleria, The Shops at Clearfork and San Marcos Premium Outlets® by clicking here.

On the eve of The Big Race, the Bootsy Bellows x Sports Illustrated Circuit Series After Party will offer guests an imaginative playground featuring immersive brand activations and buzzworthy photo opportunities from Visit Fort Worth. Visit Fort Worth will also be giving away co-branded "1883" and Fort Worth t-shirts. Additionally, the After Party will feature a Yellowstone pop-up Airstream Mobil Shop. The Yellowstone Mobile Shop will showcase a wide selection of authentic, branded merchandise inspired by the hit TV series "Yellowstone." "Yellowstone" Season 4 will debut on the Paramount Network Thursday, November 7th.

Additionally, Meat District will bring in their culinary trailer and will be serving their butcher crafted premium burgers.

"We are thrilled to bring Sports Illustrated to The Big Race weekend and incredibly excited to join forces with The h.wood Group, Uncommon Entertainment and COTA," said Marc Rosen, President – Entertainment at Authentic Brands Group and ABG Entertainment. "Sports Illustrated uniquely connects fans to the sports world through new and creative ways, and we are confident that the After Party will provide another unforgettable experience."

Houston PetSet, a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to end homelessness and suffering of companion animals will also serve as a sponsor.

"We are excited to work with ABG Entertainment and the h.wood group, bringing together the ideology, network and atmosphere of two world class companies. Together, we will bring a one-of-a-kind experience to the Big Race Weekend in Austin, TX. The partnership and event will allow the racing community to have an experience like no other with live entertainment, high-end hospitality, and immersive branded activations," said co-founders of Uncommon Entertainment; Josh Zipkowitz and Jake Nussbaum.

The Official Toast of Formula 1, Ferrari Trento sparkling wine will also be flowing at Club SI and at the Circuit Series After Party the night before it steps onto the winners' podium at COTA. Since its founding in 1902, Ferrari Trento has become Italy's most award-winning sparkling wine and the toast of important moments in luxury culture and sports around the world.

Event producers have partnered with Reditus to offer PCR COVID Convenience Kit Tests for Bootsy Bellows x Sports Illustrated Circuit Series After Party. Reditus is committed to providing our clients with top tier, accurate anatomical and clinical pathology services along with (NGS) Next Gen Sequencing from our state-of-the-art laboratory located in the Midwest. For access to PCR COVID Convenience Kits, please visit http://testdirectly.com/SI.

Bootsy Bellows x Sports Illustrated Circuit Series After Party is produced by Circuit of The Americas, Uncommon Entertainment, The h.wood Group, and ABG Entertainment.

Circuit Series After Party

Austin American-Statesman Parking Lot

9 p.m. on October 23, 2021

*on-site Covid-19 rapid testing will be available



To purchase tickets and tables, visit bbxsiafterparty.com

Media Contacts:

Michelle Ciciyasvili - ABG Entertainment & Sports Illustrated

mciciyasvili@authenticbrands.com

646-380-5836

Courtney Knittel – Giant Noise (Circuit of The Americas)

Courtney@giantnoise.com

Stephanie Brown – Giant Noise (Circuit of The Americas)

Stephanie.Brown@giantnoise.com

Partnership Inquiries:

Jeremy Castro – ABG Entertainment & Sports Illustrated

jcastro@authenticbrands.com

