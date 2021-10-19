Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Closing of Private Offering of $700 Million Senior Secured Second Lien Notes and $400 Million Asset-Based Credit Facility

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) (the "Partnership") announced today that Summit Midstream Holdings, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("Summit Holdings"), and Summit Midstream Finance Corp., a Delaware corporation (together with Summit Holdings, the "Co-Issuers"), which are subsidiaries of the Partnership, closed a private offering (the "Offering") of $700,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 8.50% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2026 (the "Notes"). Concurrently with the closing of the Offering and the issuance of the Notes, Summit Holdings, as borrower, entered into a first-lien, senior secured credit agreement with the Partnership, certain subsidiaries of the Partnership party thereto, Bank of America, N.A., as agent and the several lenders and other agents party thereto, consisting of a $400.0 million asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Credit Agreement").

The Notes are jointly and severally guaranteed, on a senior second-priority secured basis, by the Partnership and each restricted subsidiary of the Partnership (other than the Co-Issuers) that is an obligor under the ABL Credit Agreement or under the Co-Issuers' 5.75% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes"). The Obligations under and as defined in the ABL Credit Agreement are jointly and severally guaranteed, on a senior first-priority secured basis, by the Partnership and certain subsidiaries of Summit Holdings.

The Co-Issuers used a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand and borrowings under the ABL Credit Agreement, to repay in full and terminate the Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of May 26, 2017 (as amended or otherwise modified from time to time), among Summit Holdings, the lenders from time to time party thereto and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as administrative agent and collateral agent (the "Revolving Credit Facility").

The Co-Issuers intend to use the remainder of the net proceeds to fund the previously announced redemption of all of the $234,047,000 in aggregate principal amount outstanding of the Co-Issuers' 5.50% Senior Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes"), including accrued and unpaid interest, and for general corporate purposes, including to pay fees and expenses associated with the Offering. The Co-Issuers will redeem all of the 2022 Notes at a redemption price equal to 100.0% of the principal amount of the 2022 Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on November 12, 2021. The indenture governing the 2022 Notes was satisfied and discharged upon the closing of the Offering.

The Notes and related guarantees were offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or to persons other than "U.S. persons" outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell any security, including the Notes, nor a solicitation for an offer to purchase any security, including the Notes, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

SMLP is a value-driven limited partnership focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States. SMLP provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering, processing and transportation services pursuant to primarily long-term, fee-based agreements with customers and counterparties in six unconventional resource basins: (i) the Appalachian Basin, which includes the Utica and Marcellus shale formations in Ohio and West Virginia; (ii) the Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota; (iii) the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; (iv) the Permian Basin, which includes the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp formations in New Mexico; (v) the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas; and (vi) the Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado. SMLP has an equity investment in Double E Pipeline, LLC, which is developing natural gas transmission infrastructure that will provide transportation service from multiple receipt points in the Delaware Basin to various delivery points in and around the Waha Hub in Texas. SMLP also has an equity investment in Ohio Gathering, which operates extensive natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization infrastructure in the Utica Shale in Ohio. SMLP is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

This press release includes certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, the use of proceeds from the Offering and the redemption of the 2022 Notes. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may project, indicate or imply future results, events, performance or achievements and may contain the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions, or future conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could." Forward-looking statements also contain known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are difficult to predict and beyond management's control) that may cause SMLP's actual results in future periods to differ materially from anticipated or projected results. An extensive list of specific material risks and uncertainties affecting SMLP is contained in its 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 4, 2021, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on May 7, 2021 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2021 filed with the SEC on August 9, 2021, as amended and updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and SMLP undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

