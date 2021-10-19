Rocket Pro TPO Announces Major Initiatives to Grow, Strengthen and Protect Mortgage Brokers' Businesses

DETROIT, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Pro TPO , the division of Rocket Mortgage working exclusively with independent mortgage brokers, today announced several innovations to help brokers grow, strengthen and protect their businesses. One year ago today, Quicken Loans Mortgage Services (QLMS) rebranded to Rocket Pro TPO. At the time, Austin Niemiec, Rocket Pro TPO Executive Vice President, promised brokers the change represented more than a new name – it was a commitment that brokers would benefit from innovative Rocket Technology, relationships and the Rocket brand to help their businesses thrive. Today's announcement is a further extension of that commitment.

"We believe true leaders help brokers succeed. They view the world with a limitless mindset. The mortgage market is huge, the pie is nearly infinite and it's our responsibility to help the brokers who work with us get a bigger piece of it," said Niemiec. "Today's announcement is about breaking barriers and building bridges – helping brokers leverage the tools, resources and knowledge Rocket Mortgage has built as the nation's largest mortgage lender."

Rocket Technology

As a true partner to mortgage brokers, Rocket Pro TPO committed to deliver $100 million of Rocket technology to its broker partners in 2021. The lender has delivered many game-changing tools – including Pathfinder, the proprietary mortgage guideline search engine; Rocket Connect, providing brokers communication with underwriters and operational leaders directly in the broker portal and Rocket Pro TPO's new pricing calculator that can deliver brokers a pricing estimate quickly and easily.

Today, Rocket Pro TPO is announcing one of the biggest tech additions in years. Brokers' clients can now use a brand-new Rocket Pro TPO Client Portal, to upload and eSign their mortgage documents. The brokers will also be able to choose how to brand the portal – they can have their brand stand alone or co-brand it with Rocket, showing they are aligned with industry-leading technology. This new technology will save brokers time and help them grow their businesses.

Rocket Pro TPO has been piloting this new client portal with its Pinnacle Partners the last several months and will be onboarding more partners each week until the national launch in December. Just like with all Rocket technology, the team will be continually innovating, acting on feedback and growing the resource.

Rocket Network

There are nearly 2 million licensed real estate agents in the country. Roughly 170,000 real estate professionals, or just eight percent of all agents, have closed a loan with one of Rocket Pro TPO's broker partners in the last 12 months. With today's announcements, Rocket Pro TPO will help its partners connect with more real estate professionals and leverage those relationships to grow their businesses.

One of the ways brokers can meet more agents is through Rocket Homes, a technology-driven real estate service provider. The company has a fast-growing 50-state home search site and a nationwide network of nearly 25,000 verified partner agents. Many homebuyers who visit the Rocket Homes site are not working with a mortgage company. Starting this week, however, when Rocket Homes connects homebuyers with one of its partner agents, the company will also introduce select buyers to one of Rocket Pro TPO's Pinnacle Partners.

Rocket Pro TPO is also connecting brokers with real estate agents through "Pro Mixers," networking events where brokers can benefit from the agent relationships Rocket has forged over the last 36 years. The first Pro Mixer will be in November with 200 real estate agents and Rocket Pro TPO partners coming together in San Francisco. The company will be sharing details of other Pro Mixer events across the country in the months to come.

As Rocket Pro TPO's partners grow their relationships with agents, the company is actively ensuring those relationships are protected. If a broker partner closes a loan with a real estate professional, Rocket Mortgage will not proactively reach out to the agent. To manage this, Rocket Pro TPO has built a proprietary tracking engine, which will be featured in the broker portal, detailing which agents each broker is working with to ensure those relationships are protected.

"We know our broker partners work hard to establish connections with local real estate professionals and we want to protect those relationships," Niemiec added. "We will honor these connections, while also leveraging our Rocket platform to help brokers create new partnerships. The truth is, there is plenty of business for everyone to be successful in the mortgage market and this is yet another example of Rocket Pro TPO's commitment to invest in our broker partners."

Rocket Marketing

Rocket Mortgage has spent more than $5 billion on marketing since the company was founded. With that comes experience and lessons on how to leverage marketing spend to make the biggest impact. Today, Rocket Pro TPO is launching a completely rebuilt Marketing Hub – providing marketing materials right in the broker portal. The new Marketing Hub has been redesigned to be more intuitive, searchable and easier to use. It also provides more customization than ever before, giving brokers the ability to change the font, color and images on marketing materials to fit their brand. Brokers can also easily create marketing materials that use their own brand, or co-brand with Rocket or their real estate partners. Most importantly, there is a new learning center that gives brokers advice and training so they can use their marketing budget to generate more business.

Rocket Connect

One year ago, the company created Rocket Connect, an easy way for brokers to communicate with underwriters at Rocket Pro TPO. The company knows brokers need to move fast, especially in this hot purchase market. To make sure all loans keep moving forward, Rocket Pro TPO is adding two big enhancements to the tool. The company committed to an industry-leading, two-hour response window for all Rocket Connect inquiries. In addition, Rocket Connect now gives brokers the ability to immediately escalate to Operations leaders. The new additions to Rocket Connect are now live in the Rocket Pro TPO broker portal.

This extensive list of innovations is just the latest commitment by Rocket Pro TPO to the broker community. Earlier this year, Rocket Mortgage added a national mortgage broker directory to its website, placing local brokers in front of the site's nearly 115 million unique annual visitors. Rocket Pro TPO presented the only national Super Bowl commercial focused on mortgage brokers – which was ranked the second-best ad in the game by USA Today Ad Meter. The company was also the primary sponsor of the historic #16 Chevrolet in the Indianapolis 500 – the first-ever entrant in the Indianapolis 500 from a team that is female-owned, female driven and largely female crewed.

The company is committed to working with mortgage brokers as true partners, using its size and expertise to help them grow their businesses.

About Rocket Pro TPO

Rocket Pro TPO, is a division of Rocket Mortgage, and a part of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT). It works exclusively with mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions. Rocket Pro TPO's partners provide the face-to-face service their clients desire, while tapping into the technology, expertise and award-winning process from Rocket Mortgage. The partner loan officer creates, and maintains, the relationship with the client. Rocket Mortgage approves, underwrites, processes and closes the loan in its name.

