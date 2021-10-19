Revolut increases its fair usage caps, offering U.S. consumers financial freedom

The financial superapp is now enabling U.S. customers to seamlessly withdraw from ATMs, send money abroad and trade crypto without concerns of fees

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolut, the global financial superapp, today announced it is offering some of its most popular features for free – including out-of-network ATM withdrawals up to $1,200, ten remittance payments, and commission-free cryptocurrency trading up to $200,000 per month – for U.S consumers. Starting today, Revolut users, current and new, will experience a significant increase in the fair usage caps across the app's products and services.

Since Revolut launched in the US in March 2020, the company has focused on refining its app to deliver the best user experience for customers across the country. Based on what Revolut is observing in-market, Gen-Z and Millennial consumers prefer free banking services and view financial success as an ongoing journey, not a destination. Now with Revolut, U.S. consumers have access to an app that meets their needs today, and offers a roadmap to achieve financial freedom.

"In today's environment, when almost every aspect of our lives is rapidly changing, we've found U.S. consumers are desperate to take full control of their finances," said Ron Oliveira, U.S. CEO, Revolut. "By breaking down fees, we're empowering Revolut's U.S. customers to achieve financial freedom and drive their own financial journey, whether that be opening their first banking account, trading in new financial markets or sending money to loved ones overseas. Starting today, U.S. consumers can do all of that and more through Revolut."

ABOUT REVOLUT - one app, all things money

Revolut is building the world's first truly global financial superapp to help people get more from their money. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange. Today, more than 16 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut's innovative products to make more than 150 million transactions a month. Across our personal and business accounts, we help customers improve their financial health, give them more control, and connect people seamlessly across the world.

