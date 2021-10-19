One80 Intermediaries Deepens Expertise in Oil and Gas Service Industries with the Acquisition of Hill Program Managers

Denver based Hill Program Managers specializes in comprehensive insurance programs for the oil and gas industry, and professional liability for architects and engineers and business consultants.

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One80 Intermediaries (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has acquired Hill Program Managers, LLC., a Denver, Colorado based program manager for commercial lines insurance. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hill Program Managers is family run and specializes in oil and gas service providers, architects and engineers, and construction and design contractors. Coverages include general, professional, excess professional, pollution, contractor's pollution, and excess liability.

"One80 continues to invest in highly focused businesses, and I am thrilled to welcome Hill Program Managers onboard," said Matthew F. Power, President of One80 Intermediaries. "Hill Program Managers will deepen One80's expertise in the oil and gas service industries and expand upon our professional and pollution coverage offerings."

Hill Program Managers works closely with three carrier partners to develop, market, and underwrite leading insurance programs to agents and brokers throughout the United States.

"With over 30 years in the insurance industry, my team and I pride ourselves in excellent service and exceptional loss ratios and operating results," said Michael Hill, Managing Director at Hill Program Managers, a division of One80 Intermediaries. "Joining One80 will allow us to provide our agents and brokers with One80's extensive platform and grow together in these exciting times ahead," he continued.

About One80 Intermediaries

One80 Intermediaries is a privately held, national firm with offices throughout the US and Canada. As a leading insurance wholesaler and program manager, the company offers placement services and binding authority for property & casualty, financial lines, personal lines, cannabis, life insurance, medical stop loss, alternative risk, warranty, lender-based insurance, travel/accident and health risks. One80 serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets in the US, Canada and UK. Coverage spans all industry classes. One80 has offices in more than 35 locations in the US and Canada. For more information visit www.one80intermediaries.com

