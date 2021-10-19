Groome Industrial Service Introduces Patented KinetiClean Gas Turbine HRSG Tube Cleaning

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Groome Industrial Service Group, a provider of specialty maintenance services across a range of industries, has announced it now provides the patented KinetiClean system. With its recent acquisition of Explosive Professionals, Inc. (ExPro), Groome has added the KinetiClean technology to its suite of innovative offerings.

KinetiClean is recognized as the method that provides the deepest cleaning effect on gas turbine HRSG boiler and fin tubes via a proven Kinetic Shockwave cleaning method. A patented air system utilized after the blast features automated high-pressure, high-volume air distribution.

ExPro brings a long track record of safety and success in industrial and HRSG cleaning to Groome Industrial. ExPro has primarily focused its work in recent decades on boiler cleaning and slag removal through the utilization of explosives. As well, the brand has deep relationships in a variety of industries that include coal-fired utilities, refinery, waste-to-energy, chemical and plastics manufacturing, and pulp and paper.

Jeff Bause, CEO of Groome, explained, "We are excited to combine these two great niche businesses in the power generation space. Together they will create cross-selling opportunities, in particular with KinetiClean for gas turbine HRSG tube cleaning. The integration of this pair of companies also offers synergies by uniting the two management teams and company cultures."

Bause expanded, "Both companies have extremely talented teams that deliver strong value to clients each and every day. This transaction is a great thing for all our clients, as we at Groome will now be able to provide the KinetiClean technology to our clients and expand our already exceptional line of value-add services."

Groome Industrial will host an upcoming webinar on the KinetiClean technology:

KinetiClean: the safer and faster way to deep-clean HRSG fin tubes

November 3, 2021 – 2PM ET

Register: https://bit.ly/3n5W1m9

About Groome Industrial Service Group

For more than 50 years, Groome Industrial Service Group has provided specialty maintenance services nationwide for industrial markets including HRSG Maintenance Services, Refinery Maintenance Service, Surface Preparations & Coatings Services, Industrial Cleaning & Support Services, and Door & Mechanical Services. The company focuses on safety and is recognized for its attention to detail, dedicated project management, and straightforward communication. The Groome team is known to provide quality, innovative services at a reasonable price. www.groomeindustrial.com or (800) 505-6100.



View original content:

SOURCE Groome Industrial Service Group, LLC