FiscalNote Announces Launch of VoterVoice Insights

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FiscalNote, a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, announces the launch of VoterVoice Insights , the first in-application benchmark data that lets clients see how they're measuring up against industry peers—and themselves—offering real time tips to improve performance.

"After such an unpredictable and important year for advocacy, we are very proud to launch VoterVoice Insights and once again propel digital advocacy into the future," said FiscalNote Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager of Advocacy, Krystal Putman-Garcia. "Insights empowers our customers with the data and intelligence they need to make smarter decisions and have a deeper impact with their advocacy efforts. There's nothing else like it on the market right now."

The depth and breadth of the new benchmark data comes from VoterVoice's long standing place as leader in the digital advocacy market, gleaning insights from more than 1.25 billion campaign emails across 48 industries.

This groundbreaking new feature was inspired by FiscalNote's annual Advocacy Benchmark Report , the data-centered resource created in response to clients' needs to gauge advocacy campaign performance across industries. With VoterVoice Insights , this data is now embedded into the platform and available for users to automatically see how their efforts are faring relative to their own past campaigns and to others in their industry. The release also includes crucial suggestions on how clients can quickly optimize outreach to meet or surpass the benchmarks provided.

Trends in advocacy are evolving as it becomes increasingly more difficult to get advocates and lawmakers attention in a crowded space, as witnessed in the 2021 Advocacy Benchmark Report. Findings in this year's report included:

Users to advocacy clients' action centers increased by 27 percent in 2020 with 60% of traffic via mobile devices and the 18-24 year-old cohort more than doubling from 2019, representing the largest increase in users by age range.

The average open rate for campaigns and educational emails in 2020 jumped to 26.1 percent, the highest since 2017

July had the highest monthly open rate (24.1 percent) and action rate (10.7 percent) combination for call-to-action emails

Ideological/single issue organizations had the highest action rates, a shift from 2019 when the food and beverage sector took the top spot

The addition of VoterVoice Insights to the market gives advocacy practitioners the edge needed to cut through the noise when honing their advocacy campaigns.

VoterVoice , FiscalNote's flagship advocacy solution, was designed to fill a gap in the market for a robust tool that would provide high value to users and keep innovating to meet the needs of modern digital communication.

FiscalNote is a premier information services company focused on global policy and market intelligence. By combining AI technology, expert analysis, and legislative, regulatory, and geopolitical data, FiscalNote is reinventing the way that organizations minimize risk and capitalize on opportunity.

Home to CQ, Roll Call, Oxford Analytica, and VoterVoice, FiscalNote empowers more than 5,000 clients worldwide to monitor, manage, and act on the issues that matter most to them. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

