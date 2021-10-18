Statement By The Annenberg Foundation On The Passing Of Colin Powell

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today all of us at the Annenberg Foundation mourn the passing of former Secretary of State Colin Powell. Mr. Powell was a longtime, close Annenberg friend and partner, working together to support national initiatives and projects that focused on the wellbeing of children and youth, education, and veterans. These included America's Promise, the national initiative for youth created by the 1997 President's Summit for America's future, and chaired by Mr. Powell; the Buffalo Soldier Monument, which recognized and was dedicated to the Black cavalry soldiers who helped settle the West and bravely fought in four wars, including World War II; and the City College 21st Century Foundation, dedicated to supporting the education of students of the City University of New York. Mr. Powell lived an extraordinary life of service and we will be forever grateful for his partnership and friendship with the Annenberg Foundation.

