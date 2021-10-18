Kite Realty Group Trust Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Harmony Biosciences Holdings & LendingTree to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will replace LendingTree Inc. (NASD:TREE) in the S&P MidCap 400, LendingTree will replace Kite Realty Group Trust in the S&P SmallCap 600, and Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASD:HRMY) will replace Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, October 22. Kite Realty Group Trust is acquiring Retail Properties of America in a deal expected to close soon pending final closing conditions. LendingTree has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Oct 22, 2021 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Kite Realty Group Trust KRG Real Estate



Deletion LendingTree TREE Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Harmony Biosciences HRMY Health Care



Addition LendingTree TREE Financials



Deletion Retail Properties of America RPAI Real Estate



Deletion Kite Realty Group Trust KRG Real Estate

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries

spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices