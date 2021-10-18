Horse Power Brands Acquires Heroes Holiday Lighting, Building Extensive Portfolio of Home Service Brands

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horse Power Brands, an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of service-based franchise systems, has announced the acquisition of Heroes Holiday Lighting, Omaha and Lincoln's premier holiday lighting installer. Horse Power Brands will rebrand Heroes Holiday Lighting to newly trademarked Blingle! and looks to expand service offerings outside of just holiday lighting to additional outdoor lighting opportunities including events, weddings, landscapes, patios and more. The Blingle! franchise opportunity is set to launch by November 14th and the team has already set explosive growth goals to award a minimum of 125 territories in its first year.

Blingle! Logo

Over the past year, the services industry has seen significant spikes in demand. There has been a constant stream of home service brand acquisitions being announced by parent companies and PE firms. That's why partners Josh Skolnick and Zachery Beutler – both serial entrepreneurs who have grown successful franchises of their own – saw it as an opportune time to form Horse Power Brands. Their goal is to sell franchises responsibly, as well as open them with the tools to ensure franchisees' growth and longevity. In 2020, Horse Power Brands acquired its first brand Mighty Dog Roofing, a growing roof repair and replacement franchise, and recently awarded 150 territories to 43 franchisees across 18 states since launching development just this year.

Joining the Horse Power Brands roster, Blingle! will enjoy accelerated growth by utilizing the growth strategy and support structure that has propelled the home service brand conglomerate to where it stands today. Already boasting strong products and services, the premier holiday lighting company will be able to plug-in to a proven business model and established structure that will launch the brand into the world of franchising.

"We knew it was the perfect time to acquire a lighting business due to the ongoing demand and need for the service not just during the holiday season, but year-round," said Skolnick. "There is a huge opportunity to fill a niche in the rapidly growing segment – and we've found an absolute perfect match with the Heroes Holiday Lighting team."

For over 20 years, Heroes Holiday Lighting has been providing dramatic lighting solutions for families, businesses, and municipalities. With this acquisition, Blingle! will continue to offer its renowned holiday lighting with the addition of new services that allow for professional lighting year-round. As the brand is set to grow through franchising, it remains committed to its customer-first approach to business.

"Horse Power Brands brings the leadership, systems, and infrastructure we need to propel this brand to nationwide growth," said Heroes Holiday Lighting founder Mike Marlow. "As the founder, it is important for me to feel confident that we'll not only expand the business in size, but also provide consistent support to help our franchisees succeed from day one. Josh and Zach's commitment to responsible franchising aligns with our values and vision for the future of Blingle!."

In order to further support Blingle! franchisees, the Horse Power Brands team has also acquired a wholesale lighting distribution company. The acquisition of this additional company will ensure Blingle! franchisees can grow aggressively and open multiple locations without the fear of supply chain delays or material shortages.

For more information about Blingle!, visit: https://blingle.com

About Horse Power Brands

Horsepower Brands is a portfolio company comprised of service-based franchisors and franchise brands delivering first class customer service and experiences. Founded in 2019 by franchise veterans Josh Skolnick and Zach Beutler, the team was determined to disrupt the franchise industry to responsibly grow and support franchisees through a platform that focused on operational excellence and accountability. For more information on Horse Power Brands and their various franchise opportunities, visit https://horsepowerbrands.com/.

About Blingle!

Blingle! is a holiday lighting design and installation brand with 20+ years' experience creating inspired lighting concepts. Expanding into wedding, special events, patio, landscape, and more, Blingle!'s goal is to brighten the lives of customers one bulb at a time. With complete customer satisfaction as their focus, Blingle!'s teams are held to the highest of standards to ensure that the focus on customers never waivers and that their work consistently exceeds expectations. Within a rapidly growing industry, Blingle! is poised to become the nationwide leader in the holiday and event lighting space. For more information on Blingle! visit https://blingle.com.

