Bierman ABA Autism Center Launches First Arizona Center

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bierman ABA Autism Center is excited to announce the opening of its first Arizona location in Scottsdale. This new location will provide care to children diagnosed with autism between the ages of 2 to 8. Services include ABA therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy. The center is designed to enhance one-on-one therapy sessions, as well as having playrooms and outdoor spaces to build gross and motor skills. In addition to therapy services, Bierman offers family resources and training to help each family meet their goals. Bierman's clinical team focuses on everyday successes that lead to long-term successes. This center accepts a variety of health insurances.

Bierman ABA Autism Center is a place where the children engage in natural play to learn foundational skills they can build on such as self-advocacy and communication. Dr. Ashley Bennett, the organization's VP of Clinical Services says, "We recognize that each child's success is different, and our one-on-one approach allows us to monitor progress and adjust to ensure that each child is advancing on their own terms. As a long-term Arizona resident, I am excited to see Bierman help so many families within our community."

The Bierman clinical team is dedicated to taking an individualized approach with every child ensuring they become a lifelong learner. To date, Bierman has graduated more than one-hundred children from its therapy programs.

About Bierman ABA Autism Center:

www.biermanaba.com

Founded in 2006, Bierman ABA Autism Center is a leading provider in research-based ABA therapy to children diagnosed with autism. Bierman has multiple centers in Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. ABA is considered to be the 'gold standard' treatment for Autism Spectrum disorders by the Surgeon General and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Bierman's clinical approach focuses on providing measurable outcomes to guide learning through natural play, allowing for kids to become confident and empowered lifelong learners.

Contact:

Alexis Ducharme

marketing@biermanaba.com

View original content:

SOURCE Bierman ABA Autism Center