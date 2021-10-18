Bechtel recognizes global suppliers and subcontractors for delivery partnerships The company recognizes 55 supply chain partners for their support across the globe

RESTON, Va., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel today announced recipients of the 2020/2021 Global Supplier Awards, companies that have supported Bechtel's execution of key projects across the energy, infrastructure, nuclear, security, environmental, mining & metals, equipment, technology, and logistics markets.

"The partnerships we have with our subcontractors and suppliers are fundamental in delivering projects to our customers," said Tarek Amine, Bechtel's Manager of Procurement and Contracts. "Collaboration with subcontractors and suppliers enhances our ability to align to our customers' goals, achieve their objectives, and deliver a lasting positive impact in the communities where we live and work."

As a global partner, Bechtel is committed to building positive, long-term relationships with key suppliers and subcontractors to facilitate a culture of responsible procurement and drive innovation in the industry. The suppliers and subcontractors who have been recognized are a diverse group: some 65% of the recipients are small and/or minority-owned businesses, and the recipients come from seven different countries and across the United States.

Companies were evaluated on multiple factors including overall performance, ability to deliver quality services/supplies on time, ability to work collaboratively to meet milestones, and meeting or exceeding project expectations in aspects of safety, performance, technical expertise, and environmental compliance.

