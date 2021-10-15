iRobot Schedules Third-Quarter 2021 Results Call

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, announced today it will issue its third-quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The earnings press release will be posted at https://investor.irobot.com/news-releases.

iRobot logo. (PRNewsfoto/iRobot Corp.)

In conjunction with this news, iRobot will host a live webcast and conference call, open to all interested investors, to review its third-quarter 2021 financial results and discuss its outlook on Thursday, October 28.

Pertinent conference call details include:

Date: October 28, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Call-In Number: 213-358-0894 Conference ID: 7455266

A live webcast of the conference call, along with the conference call prepared remarks, will be accessible on the event section of the company's website at https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/q3-2021-irobot-corp-financial-results-conference-call. An archived version of the broadcast will be available on the same website shortly after the conclusion of the live event. A replay of the telephone conference call will be available through November 4, and can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406, passcode 7455266.

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iRobot Corporation