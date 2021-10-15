Interim HealthCare CEO Jennifer Sheets Wins Silver in the 2021 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business Sheets named an Executive of the Year for efforts to elevate home healthcare's integral role amid COVID-19 pandemic

SUNRISE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation's leading franchise network of home care, senior care, home health and hospice and healthcare staffing services, announced that CEO and President Jennifer Sheets has been named a winner of the Silver Stevie® Award for Executive of the Year – Consumer Products in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

(PRNewsfoto/Interim HealthCare Inc.)

As CEO and President of Interim HealthCare Inc., Jennifer Sheets provided invaluable leadership to the company throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. She helped ensure the safety of her own employees while also displaying her care and leadership for the greater home healthcare industry, by championing crucial policies and procedures to allow the industry to continue providing vital care services. As a former ICU nurse and hospital CEO, Jennifer's dedication to providing the highest levels of care fueled her relentless pursuit to uphold critical standards of safety and care among the nearly 200,000 individuals Interim HealthCare serves. Judges lauded Sheets' work as "incredibly noteworthy and inspiring" with "impressive forward-thinking beyond her pre-defined remit."

Upon hearing the news, Jennifer Sheets commented: "I am sincerely honored to be chosen by the Stevie Awards as an Executive of the Year. I've learned that good leadership begins with a commitment to service and a desire to impact the world for the better, and I carry these ideals with me in all the work that I do. My passion for ensuring people can age in place, happily live at home and in good health whenever possible has only grown stronger over the past year, and I look forward to continuing my work to further advance the industry."

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards. More than 1,500 entries were submitted for consideration this year in more than 100 categories. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 business professionals around the world, working on eight juries.

Maggie Gallagher Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "We thought the remarkable stories of achievement we saw in last year's awards couldn't be topped, but we were wrong. Women-owned and -run organizations have contributed significantly to the increase in innovation and entrepreneurial activity we've seen globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominations submitted to the 18th Stevie Awards for Women in Business that attest to this are inspiring, humbling, and motivating."

To view the list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in all categories, click here: www.StevieAwards.com/Women. Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Registration for the ceremony is now on sale.

For more information on Interim HealthCare, please visit www.interimhealthcare.com.

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc., founded in 1966, is a leading national franchisor of home care, hospice and healthcare staffing. It is part of Caring Brands International, which also includes UK-based Bluebird Care and Australia-based Just Better Care, both well-known franchise brands in their countries. With more than 575 franchise locations in eight countries, Caring Brands International is a global healthcare leader.

Interim HealthCare in the United States is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards that improve the delivery of service. Franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to 190,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Interim HealthCare Inc.