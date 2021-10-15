BIASC To Host Housing Strategy Summit with Elected Representative Panelists and a Special Commemoration for General William Lyon at the Lyon Air Museum

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) Chair Dave Bartlett (VP - Land Entitlement, Land & Housing, Brookfield Properties Development) and the BIASC Governing Board invite all BIA members to join BIASC'S Housing Strategy Summit & VIP Reception featuring a Special Commemoration Honoring General William Lyon at the beautiful Lyon Air Museum in Orange County on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

BIASC'S Housing Strategy Summit & VIP Reception will feature a Special Commemoration Honoring General William Lyon. The summit will feature panels of special guest speakers, including local and county elected officials discussing current housing elements and strategies as we approach 2022. Additionally, special guest speakers will be discussing business intelligence (BI) in the housing industry and the successful impacts it will have on all companies. Joone Kim Lopez, General Manager Moulton Niguel Water District, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan and Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva will all be in attendance offering opening remarks. The summit will be followed by a VIP Reception honoring the legacy of General William Lyon in our industry at his beautiful museum.

Expert speakers are broken down into two panels, The Builder Panel and The County Board of Supervisors Panel. Attendees will hear from Builder experts Tom Grable (Division President, Tri Pointe Homes), Bill Lyon (Taylor Morrison Home Corporation), Michael Maples (Principal, Trumark Homes), and Nicole Murray (Shea Homes). Elected Representative guest panelists will include Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Orange County Supervisor Chairman Andrew Do, Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez, San Bernardino County Supervisor Chair Curt Hagman, and Ontario Mayor Pro Tem and SCAG Past President Alan Wapner.

Founded by building industry legend Major General William Lyon, the Lyon Air Museum features an exhibit comprised of authentic aircraft, rare vehicles and related memorabilia, with emphasis on the defining event of the 20th century – World War II. Through captivating and thought-provoking exhibits based on historical scholarship, visitors gain a better understanding of the important role the United States plays in shaping world history. We are proud to continue honoring General Lyon's legacy at this event.

"We are honored to bring some of the major influencers in our industry together," said BIASC CEO Jeff Montejano. "Our organization is excited to host so many powerhouse speakers presenting and providing invaluable insight, further pushing our members and the overall industry to be innovators, problem-solvers, and leaders in their profession."

To purchase tickets, please visit the Housing Strategy Summit registration page or biac.org/events . Sponsorships are available.

The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 90-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees. For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit https://biasc.org/ .

