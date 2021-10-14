New program helps women of color rise UP in high stakes, high-reward jobs in private equity, hedge funds

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC) today announced the launch of its new Women In Alternatives UP Fellowship (UP). It's a career-enhancement program for mid-level career women in the alternative investments industry. The initiative was created by NAIC to help guide women of color along in their careers in an effort to help them rise up through the ranks, thereby changing the landscape of a field that has not always had many women, and women of color in particular, at the senior-executive level.

The competitive fellowship program includes access to senior-level executives at top US private equity firms and hedge funds serving as mentors, dedicated to cultivating a pipeline of women of color who are advancing in the field. The fellowship program will also feature a series of webinars that will cover leadership skill-building topics.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of this new nationwide initiative aimed at retaining the best and brightest women of color in the alternatives space," said NAIC Chief Operating Officer, Carmen Ortiz-McGhee. "We want to lift up the rising stars of our industry, and great talent can only be retained and promoted if they have a strong support system in place. NAIC's Women In Alternatives initiative is the foundation of support for these women of color executives," said Ortiz-McGhee.

The UP Fellowship is currently recruiting WIA Fellows with 7-10 years of professional experience working in alternative investments. They are invited to apply through NAIC's online application .

The UP Fellowship is made possible through the generous support of the American Investment Council, IMB Partners, Palladium Equity Partners and TPG.

About National Association of Investment Companies

Celebrating 50 years of advocacy and performance, the Washington, DC-based National Association of Investment Companies is the trade association for and largest network of diverse- and women-owned private equity firms and hedge funds. NAIC's membership comprises more than 120 firms that collectively manage over $225 billion in institutional assets. www.naicpe.com

