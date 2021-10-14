Financial Services Marketing Veteran Kimberly Beck Joins iPipeline

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iPipeline® announced today that Kimberly Beck has joined the firm as Vice President of Marketing. Beck has nearly 25 years of experience in financial services marketing, and in her new role will focus on strengthening growth marketing capabilities while leading all aspects of marketing, including digital, product, customer engagement and corporate communications.

For more information visit www.ipipeline.com

"We are committed to unlocking value for our growing pipeline of customers, including life insurance carriers, brokerage general agents, financial institutions, and wealth management firms," said Larry Berran, CEO of iPipeline. "Kimberly will be a key leader in accelerating this effort, expanding our marketing capabilities to optimize engagement across the client lifecycle, and communicating the value of the iPipeline ecosystem."

Over the past 26 years, iPipeline has expanded its product portfolio to become a true platform brand, and the company's leading technology has enabled it to help protect more than 25 million lives. Beck will collaborate with a wide array of iPipeline teams to promote the power of iPipeline's holistic offerings and create integrated product and channel campaigns to drive accelerated growth. She joins from Envestnet, where she led the firm's Wealth Marketing efforts, and prior to that, held various marketing leadership roles at BlackRock, Merrill Lynch and Nuveen. She will be based in the firm's Exton office.

"iPipeline is a pioneer in facilitating end-to-end digitization for the life insurance industry," said Kimberly Beck, Vice President of Marketing at iPipeline. "I am thrilled to be joining the preeminent market leader in the insurtech space, and to lead the brand through its next phase of growth. I look forward to working with such an innovative, fast-moving, and collaborative group of people who are dedicated to delivering more value to clients."

About iPipeline

iPipeline is a leading provider of no code / low code, content-based digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry. Through our SSG Digital, end-to-end platform, we accelerate and simplify sales, compliance, operations, and support. We provide process automation and seamless integration between every participant in our ecosystem including carriers, agents, general agencies, advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, banks, securities/mutual fund firms, and their consumers on a global basis. Our innovative solutions include pre-sales support, new business and underwriting, policy administration, point-of-sale execution of applications, post-sale support, data analysis, reporting, user-driven configuration, consumer delivery and self-service, and agency and firm management.

iPipeline's platform is used by approximately 450 carriers and fund companies, 1,400 distributors and financial institutions, and their agents and licensed advisors in a cloud-based environment. With headquarters in Exton, Pennsylvania, iPipeline has locations in Boston, Bromley (UK), Burlington (Canada), Cheltenham (UK), Dallas, Davidson, Fort Lauderdale, Huntersville, Ontario (CA), Philadelphia, Pleasanton, and Salt Lake City. Visit www.ipipeline.com.

