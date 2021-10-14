Appian Partnership with The University of Texas at Dallas Gives Students a Boost Toward Low-Code Career Success Low-Code Intelligent Automation class sees 100% job placement for graduating students; enrollment nearly triples for second semester

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Texas at Dallas (UTD), in partnership with Appian (Nasdaq: APPN), introduced a new course on Intelligent Automation for the 2021-2022 academic year. Offered on a trial basis last spring semester, the class resulted in 100% of graduating students being offered low-code developer job placements, and all class students achieving certification as Appian Associate Developers. The class concluded with a Low-Code Automation Hackathon, sponsored and judged by KPMG LLP (KPMG).

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.

The course, led by Assistant Professor Gaurav Shekhar in the UTD Naveen Jindal School of Management, uses the Appian Low-Code Platform and an experiential learning approach that lets students get "hands-on" with leading low-code platform technology. Using the platform, students learn to master skills including Process Orchestration, Process Modelling, Process Re-engineering, Robotic Process Automation , and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) .

Low-code is a new way to build enterprise applications. It is fast because it replaces complex coding with visual composition. Low-code is also unified because it brings all aspects of automation — people, RPA, AI, data, and systems — into the same workflow. Analyst firm Forrester says 75% of all application development will use low-code platforms by the end of this year, up from 44% in 2020.

Shekhar, program director of the Master of Science in Business Analytics Flex and Online programs in the Jindal School, said, "Low-code is in huge demand because it helps companies respond more quickly to change. This is creating tremendous career opportunities for people — whether they are technologists or not — who are certified low-code developers. The success of our first semester proves it: All 10 of our graduating students received job offers, and our undergrads already have low-code certification on their résumés. The class is offered again this fall and has seen a jump in enrollment from 17 to 50."

The inaugural 16-week class concluded with a seven-day hackathon, sponsored by KPMG. Four teams of students were tasked with building low-code automation solutions for two scenarios: Asset Management and Student Onboarding. KPMG practice leads (Dan Fisher and Rey Villanueva) and technology professionals (Daryl Fink, Angad Chopra, Bill Nguyen, David Trang, and Anupama Garg) were directly involved in supporting the students, offering feedback and advice through dedicated office hours. The hackathon judges included a team from KPMG as well as Appian's Chief Customer Officer Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez, and Appian's Area Vice President of Customer Success Kimberly Buxton.

"We were excited to support UTD's efforts to prepare its students for new career opportunities in the low-code industry," said Rey Villanueva, Principal at KPMG. "This type of relationship between industry and academia is what is needed to meet the growing low-code demand among the world's largest businesses."

"We believe our Low-Code Intelligent Automation class is a model for other institutions to follow," said Dr. Hasan Pirkul, dean of the Jindal School. "Industry relationships such as we have with Appian and KPMG create rich and practical learning experiences for students, giving them face-time with and hands-on guidance from expert professionals in the field."

"The applications delivered by the hackathon teams demonstrated great understanding of all the aspects of low-code automation, and how to unify technologies to deliver substantial business impact," said Appian's Zamudio-Ramirez. "We're pleased by the success of our partnership with UTD as they prepare their students for the benefits of a low-code future."

About Appian

