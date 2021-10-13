UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Marks on Motors (Release 21PN-23)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the motors identified below bear counterfeit UL Certification Marks. These motors have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Safety Standards for the risk of fire, electric shock, or injury to persons and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.
Name of Product: Motors
Manufacturer: ADVENTECH, INC
Remedy: UL recommends that you stop using this product.
Identification on the Products:
The motors bear counterfeit UL Certification Marks and the following:
ADVENTECH
MAXEFF
www.adventechinc.com
Made in Florence, Alabama USA
For Photos visit ul.com
Known to be distributed and sold by: ADVENTECH, INC
