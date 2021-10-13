Codecademy Launches First-Ever Brand Campaign

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Codecademy, the leading online learning platform for technical skills, today revealed its first brand-focused advertising campaign. Titled 'Live By Your Own Code' and developed in partnership with Narrative, the campaign positions learning to code as the pathway to a better future, as millions of people seek greater control and flexibility in their work lives.

With a record 32% of the workforce considering changing careers, Codecademy's new campaign speaks to our shifting priorities around work and life. The company drew inspiration directly from its learners and their aspirations to not just start a new career, but to live a better life by learning to code.

"We heard from our learners, read their conversation threads in our forums, and connected their feedback to what's happening in the world at this very moment," said Robin Zucker, Interim Chief Marketing Officer at Codecademy. "People everywhere are taking ownership of their lives, forging new career paths in order to achieve what's most important to them—whether that's time spent with family, freedom to travel, or financial stability and job security. We see this every day among our learners, and decided to launch this campaign to help even more people learn the skills they need to lead the lives they want."

"The pandemic has caused a seismic shift in the way people think about work. We've been re-evaluating what's important to us, and thinking about how we can achieve more flexibility and control in our work lives," said Ariel Broggi, Executive Creative Director at Narrative. "Our 'Live By Your Own Code' campaign creates an ownable framework for Codecademy to connect with people where they are in this moment, and highlights how learning code can be the path to a better future."

The 'Live by Your Own Code' campaign will debut October 13 across digital and out-of-home channels. This is Codecademy's first brand-focused campaign in its 10-year history.

About Codecademy:

Codecademy is the leading online learning platform for technical skills, empowering 50 million people worldwide to lead inspiring careers in technology. Codecademy's innovative, scalable approach to online coding education makes it possible for anyone to master the skills needed to succeed in our tech-enabled workforce. Since 2011, learners from 190+ countries have accessed Codecademy's extensive course offerings on web development, data science, cybersecurity, and more, as well as in-demand programming languages like Python, CSS, and JavaScript. In addition to helping individuals unlock the full power of technology, Codecademy for Business supports companies like Google, Amazon, and IBM as they train and upskill their teams for the future. Headquartered in New York City, Codecademy has raised $82.5M from investors including Owl Ventures, Prosus, Union Square Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Index Ventures, and Y Combinator.

About Narrative

Narrative is a female founded, earned led creative agency that embeds brands in the zeitgeist. As an award winning agency, Narrative is known to create people-centric brand experiences that drive results with "breakthrough" creative campaigns. Narrative leverages earned, influencer and experiential expertise to seed campaigns into culture, achieving reach and relevance beyond the structured limits of paid media. With offices in Los Angeles, New York City and Chicago, Narrative prioritizes diversity, equity and inclusion standards. The 50+ person team is a part of Vision7 International, a global creative and media holding company.

