Global Ethics Day 2021 to Take Place on October 20 Carnegie Council invites individuals and organizations around the globe to join together to empower ethics

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs will celebrate the eighth annual Global Ethics Day on Wednesday October 20, 2021, with a theme of "Ethics Empowered."

Those interested in participating in Global Ethics Day are encouraged to visit GlobalEthicsDay.org.

#GlobalEthicsDay2021 is an opportunity for individuals and organizations to explore the meaning of ethics in daily life and come together to identify and address the most critical issues facing society, including attacks on democracy, racial injustice, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and more. It was first held in 2014 to help raise awareness for ethics and ensure that ethics matter – whether in the daily lives of individuals, the decisions of corporations, or the forming of laws and policies.

Those interested in participating in Global Ethics Day are encouraged to visit GlobalEthicsDay.org to access resources such as key messages, a social media toolkit, downloadable logos, and the official 2021 Global Ethics Day explainer video. Over the past seven years, individuals, businesses, NGOs, and schools from over 75 countries have taken part in Global Ethics Day.

Despite the continuing impact of COVID-19 on our daily lives, there are still countless ways to participate in Global Ethics Day, either virtually or in-person, while following safety protocols. Whether it's organizing a classroom lecture or debate on ethics, planning an environmental cleanup with colleagues, hosting a film screening with friends, or simply letting your social media followers know what ethics mean to you using #GlobalEthicsDay2021.

We encourage organizations to let Carnegie Council know what they are planning for Global Ethics Day by submitting activities via the contact page on GlobalEthicsDay.org. Carnegie Council will be featuring notable activations on the Global Ethics Day site and via social media across Twitter: @CarnegieCouncil, LinkedIn, Instagram: @Carnegie_Council, and Facebook.

"In order to face the issues of today, while simultaneously building a better tomorrow, we must work together to empower ethics," says Carnegie Council President Joel Rosenthal. "Although this moment may feel overwhelming for many of us, make no mistake, we are not helpless. History has clearly shown us that progress is not only possible but probable when we think in a principled way and commit to ethical action. Together, we have the power to reshape and improve our world."

As part of Global Ethics Day, Carnegie Council will host a special live virtual panel and Q&A titled "On the Frontlines of Democracy," featuring thought leaders and activists who are fighting around the world to uphold and strengthen democracy. In addition to hearing from those working on the frontline, the panel will explore how ethical actions by individual citizens can help to support and revitalize democracy.

The event will be moderated by Jennifer Williams, deputy editor at Foreign Policy, with panelists Nathan Law, Hong Kong democratic activist and former legislator; Alfredo Romero, president, Foro Penal; Wai Hnin Pwint Thon, senior advocacy officer, Burma Campaign UK; Franak Viačorka, senior advisor to Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya; and Joel Rosenthal, president, Carnegie Council.

You can register for the free event via Zoom here. The event will also be livestreamed via Carnegie Council's YouTube channel. Following the event, a full transcript will be available on carnegiecouncil.org, and the audio will be released through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and most other major podcast services.

We hope that you will join us this Global Ethics Day so that together we can use the power of ethics to build a better future.

About Carnegie Council:

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is an independent, research-driven nonprofit that works to empower ethics by identifying and addressing the most critical ethical issues of today and tomorrow. Founded by Andrew Carnegie over a century ago, we set the global ethical agenda and work for an ethical future by convening conversations, producing materials in a range of media, and sharing resources for education, impact, and awareness. We are the world's catalyst for ethical action. For more information, please visit carnegiecouncil.org and engage with us on YouTube, Twitter: @CarnegieCouncil, LinkedIn, Instagram: @Carnegie_Council, and Facebook.

Contact: Kevin Maloney, Director of Communications, Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs, kmaloney@cceia.org

(PRNewsfoto/Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs)

Global Ethics Day

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs